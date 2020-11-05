PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation to Contribute an Additional $250,000 in Wildfire Relief

This latest phase of funding will support seven tribal communities in Butte, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Madera and Siskiyou counties. The grants will be used for food distribution programs and general relief efforts.

As part of an ongoing commitment to supporting residents displaced and impacted by wildfires during this historic California wildfire season, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) will contribute $250,000 to tribal communities and organizations assisting residents affected by recent wildfires. These charitable contributions are part of an overall pledge of $1 million for wildfire relief and recovery efforts during this fire season.

“The Enterprise Rancheria Estom Yumeka Maidu Tribe was heavily impacted by the recent North Complex fires that swept through our communities. Our entire trust land in Butte County and surrounding ancestral homeland was completely burned over, in addition, we had nine tribal member homes destroyed, several dozen members evacuated for weeks and power is still disrupted to our housing community above Lake Oroville. The generous donation from PG&E is essential in assisting our tribal members with the necessities to start on the path to recovery from the devastation from losing their homes and in some cases, their livelihoods. We thank PG&E for their commitment to help our tribal community and truly uphold the value of ‘We are better together,’” said Glenda Nelson, Tribal Chairwoman.

The contributions also will assist residents and communities recovering from recent wildfires in Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties. This includes a total of $150,000 to support initial relief and recovery efforts on the Glass Fire and Zogg Fire.

“This wildfire season continues to challenge first-responders, volunteers and organizations focused on helping Californians, including members of tribal communities, as they recover from disasters. We’re grateful for their service and will continue to look for ways to support their mission of caring for those affected by these devastating wildfires,” said Robert Kenney, PG&E Vice President of Regulatory and External Affairs.

Included in the contributions announced today, PG&E is providing $25,000 to the American Red Cross to support emergency assistance to people impacted by wildfires, including a place to sleep, warm meals, clothing and counseling.

Continuing Support for Affected Communities

As part of the combined PG&E and The Foundation total commitment of $1 million for wildfire relief and recovery efforts this year, PG&E previously made the following contributions:

In August, provided $100,000 in contributions to the American Red Cross’ California Wildfire Relief Fund for shelters and community support, and $50,000 in grants to the California Association of Food Banks’ Rapid Response Fund to support food insecurity relief.

In September, contributed $250,000 to 20 community organizations responding to food insecurity in vulnerable communities already impacted this wildfire season; local Community Foundations providing immediate relief to displaced and impacted residents; and volunteer fire departments.

Additionally, The Foundation has committed to matching up to $50,000 in PG&E employee contributions to wildfire relief. The Foundation will match employee contributions to five featured charities supporting wildfire assistance. The employee contributions and 1:1 matching funds total up to $100,000.

These charitable contributions come either from shareholder funds or The Foundation, not PG&E customers.

