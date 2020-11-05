Citizens Business Bank Supports Local Food Banks With $50,000 Donation
Citizens Business Bank has committed $50,000 to local food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County, the Inland Empire, and the Central Valley area of California. The donations, originally intended to support the Bank’s annual award celebration and holiday party, are now being used to help keep local food banks operating during a time of need for food and supplies.
For more than 40 consecutive years, Citizens Business Bank has hosted the annual award celebration for hundreds of their associates. “As a result of the pandemic and to protect the health and safety of our associates, the difficult decision to cancel our annual award celebration and holiday party was made,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank. “By making this donation, we’re able to support hundreds of families in the communities we serve that could use our help right now,” said Brager.
The Bank identified multiple food banks in their communities that were most in need of the donations. Over the next month, the donated funds will be divided between Union Station Homeless Services, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Feeding America Riverside|San Bernardino, Central California Food Bank, Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK), and The Salvation Army Tulare Corps.
Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $13 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.
Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF.” For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.
