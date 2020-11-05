Citizens Business Bank Supports Local Food Banks With $50,000 Donation

Citizens Business Bank has committed $50,000 to local food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County, the Inland Empire, and the Central Valley area of California. The donations, originally intended to support the Bank’s annual award celebration and holiday party, are now being used to help keep local food banks operating during a time of need for food and supplies.

For more than 40 consecutive years, Citizens Business Bank has hosted the annual award celebration for hundreds of their associates. “As a result of the pandemic and to protect the health and safety of our associates, the difficult decision to cancel our annual award celebration and holiday party was made,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank. “By making this donation, we’re able to support hundreds of families in the communities we serve that could use our help right now,” said Brager.