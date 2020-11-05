 

Safe Orthopaedics starts construction of its Innovation and Industrial Production Center in Fleurieux-sur-l’Arbresle

  • A project aiming at increasing the industrial facilities to 1.500 m², and 2.500 m² at phase 2
  • A leading site, on a global scale, for ready-to-use surgery instruments
  • A target of 30 employees in phase 1, 80 employees in the next 36 months
  • New growth opportunities and international industrial partnerships


Éragny-sur-Oise, France, November 5th, 2020, 17h35 CET – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated, announces the construction of its Innovation and Industrial Production Center and of a new integrated production Unit in Fleurieux-sur-l’Arbresle (Rhône, France). The foundation stone ceremony was held today on the historical site of LCI Medical, medical devices manufacturer, integrated into Safe Orthopaedics group in July 2020.
The first phase of the project will extend the existing buildings in order to increase them to more than 1.500 m². The new unit will be dedicated to the extension of production means for medical devices in order to sustain the growth of Safe Orthopaedics’ sales and to offer to other customers of LCI Medical – manufacturer of medical devices for spinal, hip and maxillofacial surgeries – new industrial services.
Three new clean rooms with an area of 175 m² will host the Innovating center of Safe group. This center will be dedicated to the development of new technologies, namely in spinal orthopaedics.
The first phase of the project, scheduled to end in summer 2021, will increase the workforce to
30 people, and 80 people for 2.500 m² in the next 36 months.

Reinforcing the leadership of Safe Group in the field of ready-to-use surgical instruments

Innovative and pioneer, Safe Orthopaedics was the first player in the world to make available
« ready-to-use » (implants and instruments) kits for spinal surgeries to orthopaedic surgeons.

With the adoption of its model in 24 countries and with a strong and increasing demand, Safe Orthopaedics reinforces its leadership position by integrating the entire value chain: conception, technology, production, distribution and services for hospitals. LCI Medical will fully contribute to this strategy.

The merger with LCI Medical during summer 2020 also allows Safe Orthopaedics to deploy its know-how in other segments than orthopaedics, through different methods: on its behalf, through subcontracting and for third parties, as original equipment manufacturer, or in the framework of

