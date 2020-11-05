 

Appointments to Natixis’ senior management committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 17:38  |  74   |   |   

                                                                                                                                                 Paris, November 5th, 2020

Appointments to Natixis’ senior management committee

Anne-Christine Champion, Head of Real Assets at Natixis’ Corporate & Investment Banking division, and Mohamed Kallala, Head of Global Markets at Natixis’ Corporate & Investment Banking division, are appointed Co-Heads of Natixis’ Corporate & Investment Banking, and members of Natixis’ senior management committee as from today. Anne-Christine Champion and Mohamed Kallala succeed Marc Vincent who is appointed Global Head of M&A at Natixis.

Nicolas Namias, CEO of Natixis, said: "I am particularly pleased to welcome Anne-Christine Champion and Mohamed Kallala to the Natixis senior management committee as Co-Heads of the Corporate & Investment Banking division. Anne-Christine and Mohamed have in-depth knowledge of Natixis and its clients since the creation of our company and have a perfect mastery of the various expertise of our corporate banking activities. Their mission will be to implement the new orientations we have set for this business and to prepare, with all of our teams, our next strategic development and growth plan. I would like to warmly thank Marc Vincent for the great work he has accomplished in the service of our Corporate & Investment Banking business and Natixis since 2012 and I am delighted that, as Global Head of M&A for Natixis, he will be leading the development of our Mergers & Acquisitions boutiques, which he actively contributed to create”.

