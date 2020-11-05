 

Befimmo SA Transparency declaration

Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations in listed companies, Befimmo publishes the following information:

The Company's articles of association introduced a statutory declaration threshold of 3% for the application of the legal rules relating to notification of significant participations. Befimmo has established a transparency declaration, having crossed the threshold of 5% upwards on 30 October 2020, within the framework of its liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux. The situation before and after the transaction is resumed in the press release.

Click here to view the press release:

Attachment


