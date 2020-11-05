Transgene Reports Business Update and End Q3 2020 Financial Position

Promising data for TG4001 to be presented at SITC 2020

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

A late breaking abstract presenting the detailed results from the Phase 1b/2 trial combining TG4001, a HPV16-targeted therapeutic vaccine, with avelumab in advance HPV16-positive has been accepted at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting (SITC 2020).

The combination of TG4001 and avelumab demonstrated anti-tumor activity (23.5% ORR) in patients with previously treated recurrent and/or metastatic HPV-related cancers.

The trial showed that the presence of liver metastases has a profound impact on outcome in terms of ORR and PFS. In patients without liver metastases, an ORR of 34.8% and a median PFS of 5.6 months were achieved. These results compare favorably to single-agent immune checkpoint inhibitors.

The treatment induced HPV-specific T-cell responses and was associated with increased levels of immune cell infiltration in the tumors and expression of genes associated with activation of the immune system.

A planned randomized controlled trial will allow for a larger scale confirmation of these promising results.

The poster, as well as an audio commentary by Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau, principal investigator of the trial, will be available on the congress website from November 9, 2020.

Philippe Archinard, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, and Dr. Maud Brandely, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Transgene, will provide some further background to the data. An investor and analyst conference call/webcast in English is scheduled November 12, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. CET). The webcast will be accessible via the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/transgene/#!/transgene/20201112_1.

Advanced technological leadership with the myvac platform

Transgene is developing TG4050, an individualized immunotherapy, together with NEC. This individualized cancer vaccine is based on the myvac platform, which integrates NEC’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

Transgene’s myvac platform brings together a series of highly innovative technologies, to build an integrated framework for the clinical use of this revolutionary viral-based immunotherapeutic approach.

Transgene, together with Hypertrust, has implemented the first block chain solution dedicated to the traceability of personalized treatment in clinical trials. This cloud-based solution monitors and orchestrates all of the processes related to the design and manufacturing of Transgene’s TG4050, a therapeutic vaccine created for each individual patient

BostonGene conducts genomic and transcriptomic analyses of tumors collected from patients enrolled in the clinical trials to identify predictors of response to TG4050. These include cancer cell-intrinsic and cell-extrinsic factors that may mediate each patient’s response to the vaccine. This novel way of analyzing patient data is part of an ambitious translational program that supports the development of our myvac platform with the aim of accelerating the development of TG4050 by identifying patients who should achieve the best possible clinical outcomes.

The first Phase 1 clinical trials assessing TG4050 in patients with ovarian and head and neck cancers started in January 2020 in Europe and in the United States. NEC is financing 50% of these studies.