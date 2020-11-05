 

Transgene Reports Business Update and End Q3 2020 Financial Position

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 17:45  |  84   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

Promising data for TG4001 to be presented at SITC 2020

A late breaking abstract presenting the detailed results from the Phase 1b/2 trial combining TG4001, a HPV16-targeted therapeutic vaccine, with avelumab in advance HPV16-positive has been accepted at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting (SITC 2020).

The combination of TG4001 and avelumab demonstrated anti-tumor activity (23.5% ORR) in patients with previously treated recurrent and/or metastatic HPV-related cancers.

The trial showed that the presence of liver metastases has a profound impact on outcome in terms of ORR and PFS. In patients without liver metastases, an ORR of 34.8% and a median PFS of 5.6 months were achieved. These results compare favorably to single-agent immune checkpoint inhibitors.

The treatment induced HPV-specific T-cell responses and was associated with increased levels of immune cell infiltration in the tumors and expression of genes associated with activation of the immune system.

A planned randomized controlled trial will allow for a larger scale confirmation of these promising results.

The poster, as well as an audio commentary by Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau, principal investigator of the trial, will be available on the congress website from November 9, 2020.

Philippe Archinard, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, and Dr. Maud Brandely, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Transgene, will provide some further background to the data. An investor and analyst conference call/webcast in English is scheduled November 12, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. CET). The webcast will be accessible via the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/transgene/#!/transgene/20201112_1.

Advanced technological leadership with the myvac platform

Transgene is developing TG4050, an individualized immunotherapy, together with NEC. This individualized cancer vaccine is based on the myvac platform, which integrates NEC’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

Transgene’s myvac platform brings together a series of highly innovative technologies, to build an integrated framework for the clinical use of this revolutionary viral-based immunotherapeutic approach.

  • Transgene, together with Hypertrust, has implemented the first block chain solution dedicated to the traceability of personalized treatment in clinical trials. This cloud-based solution monitors and orchestrates all of the processes related to the design and manufacturing of Transgene’s TG4050, a therapeutic vaccine created for each individual patient
  • BostonGene conducts genomic and transcriptomic analyses of tumors collected from patients enrolled in the clinical trials to identify predictors of response to TG4050. These include cancer cell-intrinsic and cell-extrinsic factors that may mediate each patient’s response to the vaccine. This novel way of analyzing patient data is part of an ambitious translational program that supports the development of our myvac platform with the aim of accelerating the development of TG4050 by identifying patients who should achieve the best possible clinical outcomes.

The first Phase 1 clinical trials assessing TG4050 in patients with ovarian and head and neck cancers started in January 2020 in Europe and in the United States. NEC is financing 50% of these studies.

Seite 1 von 5
Transgene Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transgene Reports Business Update and End Q3 2020 Financial Position Regulatory News: Transgene (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. Promising data for TG4001 to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
Transgene Presents Its Individualized Immunotherapy, TG4050, at The Annual Neoantigen Based Therapies Summit
27.10.20
Transgene Announces Detailed Results From Clinical Study of TG4001 in Combination With Avelumab in Advanced HPV-positive Cancers
19.10.20
Transgene: Acceptance of Late Breaking Abstract at Upcoming SITC 2020 Conference, on The Detailed Results From Clinical Study of TG4001 in Combination With Avelumab in Advanced HPV-positive Cancers
15.10.20
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting