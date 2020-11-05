Regulatory News:

The Getlink SE (Paris:GET) Board of Directors has today co-opted Carlo Bertazzo as a director. He replaces Giancarlo Guenzi, for the remainder of his term of office1 following his resignation. The ratification of this co-optation will be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Getlink, called to approve the account for the 2020 fiscal year.

Carlo Bertazzo, 54, is Chief Executive of Atlantia2, the infrastructure group, since January 2020. He has held management positions in several companies of the Edizione Group, the holding company which has been, among other, the largest shareholder of Atlantia since 2000,, where he played a key role in the diversification of the group’s activities. He is currently a member of the Autostrade per Italia S.p.A and Abertis Infraestructuras boards.