Worldline - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital on 31 October 2020

 

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital on 31 October 2020

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Worldline SA
Name and address of the Company : River Ouest
  80 Quai Voltaire
  95870 Bezons
  (code ISIN FR 0011981968)


Date d’arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date 		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital

 

Total number of shares 		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

Total number of voting rights
 

 

31/10/2020 		 

 

273 837 025 		Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 281 046 500

 

Number of theoretical voting rights : 281,046,500

 
    Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 280 700 283

 

Number of effective voting rights** :  280,700,283

 

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

Attachment


