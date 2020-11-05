IMCD to acquire the API business of Peak International

Peak International is a Dutch-based distributor in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (“API”) business for Benelux, Vietnam, Germany and Israel. The Peak pharmaceutical business generated a revenue of approx. € 5.8 m in 2019.

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (November 5, 2020) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that it has successfully signed an agreement to acquire the pharmaceutical business of Peak International Products B.V. (“Peak International”).

Lodewijk Mellema, Managing Director IMCD Benelux, comments: ‘With this acquisition IMCD expands its active pharmaceutical ingredients business primarily in Benelux and Vietnam and strengthens our company’s formulation and marketing synergies between active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients in those regions”.

Erik van den Sigtenhorst, CEO Peak International, adds: “I am excited about the prospective of coupling Peak’s position in active pharmaceutical ingredients with IMCD’s geographic coverage, laboratory network and excellence in distribution of excipients. Our existing and future partners will be able to benefit from a significantly increased network within the pharmaceutical industry’’.

The acquired business will be integrated into IMCD Business Group Pharmaceuticals.

Attached, please find the release in pdf format.

- xxx -

About IMCD N.V.



IMCD is a market leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Americas, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 2,690 million in 2019 with nearly 3,000 employees in over 50 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 49,000 customers and a diverse range of world-class suppliers.

To find out more about IMCD, please visit www.imcdgroup.com.



Media contact

IMCD Group

Maribel Rodriguez

Senior Group Communications Manager

+31 6 1479 6610

mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Attachment