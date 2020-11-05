 

Quadient SA Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient SA

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

  As at 31 October 2020
Total number of shares 34,562,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,562,912
Net total number of voting rights 34,342,496

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com 		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment


