Rueil Malmaison, 5 November 2020

Eurovia is awarded two railway works contracts
by Deutsche Bahn in North Rhine-Westphalia

  • Redevelopment of the Bonn Beuel station
  • Renovation of the track along the Leverkusen-Rheindorf/Langenfeld-Berghausen line
  • Contracts worth a total €67 million

THG, subsidiary of ETF (Eurovia) in Germany, has been awarded two railway works contracts by Deutsche Bahn worth a total €67 million.

The first contract concerns the redevelopment of the Bonn Beuel station, where work will begin in the first quarter of 2021 with completion scheduled for 2023. It involves renovating two lines and platforms, building two underground footpaths, developing accessible routes for persons with reduced mobility and installing noise barriers.

The second contract is to renovate 8 kilometres of track and build 3.3 kilometres of new track on the line connecting Leverkusen-Rheindorf to Langenfeld-Berghausen. Once the work has been completed, trains will be able to travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h. The contract also involves installing over 8,000 m2 of noise barriers.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

