Directorate change
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 05.11.2020, 17:51 | 31 | 0 |
Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)
5 November 2020
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Admiral announces that with effect from 22 October 2020, Jayaprakasa (JP) Rangaswami, non-executive director of Admiral, has been appointed as a non-executive director of National Bank of Greece S.A., whose shares are listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. For further information please contact:
Marisja Kocznur, Investor Relations 029 20602034
James Carnduff, Communications 029 20434232
Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Admiral Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0