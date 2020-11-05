Chemed Corporation to Present at the 2020 Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will deliver a presentation at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at approximately 12:30 p.m. (ET).

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Chemed website at www.chemed.com (Investor Relations). The webcast replay will be available within 48 hours after the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.