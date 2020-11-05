 

Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Republic, Missouri

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020   

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in Republic, Missouri. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 500 new, full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

See Our Fulfillment Centers in Action

“We are proud to be bringing our newest Amazon facility to the city of Republic along with over five hundred great full-time jobs with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and ongoing training,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are excited for our future in Missouri and for what this means for our customers across the state as we continue to grow. We’d like to thank the community of Republic and local and state leaders for their strong support in making this project possible.”

Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers. In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center Amazon associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

“Now more than ever, jobs like these are critical to Missourians and our economy,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “Amazon’s expansion in Republic and the 500 new jobs it will create will greatly impact the local community and Missouri as a whole. We are proud to see companies like Amazon growing in our state and creating more opportunities for our citizens.”

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has invested millions of dollars to provide a safe workplace. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon leverages its scale for good to support local communities. Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The programs will help Amazon team members from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

Amazon in Missouri:

  • Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 4,500 jobs in Missouri and invested more than $780 million across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees.
  • Amazon’s investments have contributed more than $685 million in GDP to the Missouri economy and have helped create over 3,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.
  • More than 24,500 small and medium businesses and independent authors in Missouri are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.

Additional Resources:

About Amazon: Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews.

