 

Kenworth and Peterbilt Zero Emissions Trucks Summit 14,115-Foot Pikes Peak; First Class 8 Electric Vehicles to Achieve Landmark Milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 18:00  |  20   |   |   

PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) announced today that a Kenworth T680 fuel cell electric vehicle and a battery electric Peterbilt Model 579EV became the first Class 8 zero emissions vehicles to drive to the 14,115 foot summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005730/en/

Peterbilt Model 579EV and Kenworth T680 Fuel Cell Trucks Ascend Pikes Peak (Photo: Business Wire)

Peterbilt Model 579EV and Kenworth T680 Fuel Cell Trucks Ascend Pikes Peak (Photo: Business Wire)

Both vehicles displayed superb power and exhibited excellent drivability over the 156 twisting turns and switchbacks during the 4,700-foot elevation gain to the summit. The trucks handily negotiated grades between 7 to 10 percent over the famous 12.42-mile Pikes Peak International Hill Climb course.

“We are very excited about the work Kenworth and Peterbilt have done in the development of zero emissions technology. Conquering Pikes Peak demonstrates PACCAR’s leadership in fuel cell and commercial vehicle electrification,” said Kyle Quinn, PACCAR chief technology officer.

The Kenworth T680 fuel cell electric vehicle offers 470 hp and a 350-mile range with a 15-minute refill time. Kenworth and Toyota Motor North America are collaborating on a project to develop 10 zero emissions Kenworth T680 trucks powered by Toyota hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains.

“It’s a great accomplishment for the Kenworth T680 fuel cell electric vehicle to summit Pikes Peak. The Kenworth T680 trucks will be placed in operation with our customers at the Port of Los Angeles over the next few months,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. “The comprehensive Kenworth zero emissions program also includes the Class 8 Kenworth T680E and medium-duty Kenworth K270E and K370E battery electric vehicles.”

The Peterbilt Model 579EV that climbed Pikes Peak is designed for optimal weight distribution and performance. The fully integrated, all-electric powertrain uses thermally-controlled Lithium Iron Phosphate battery packs to provide a range up to 150 miles. When used in conjunction with a recommended DC fast-charger, the state-of-the-art, high-energy density battery packs can be recharged in 3-4 hours, making the Model 579EV ideal for regional haul, port, pickup and delivery and last mile operations. The Model 579EV delivers up to 670 hp and features regenerative braking that allowed the battery packs to recharge while descending from the peak, offering extended range.

During Peterbilt’s extensive validation program, the Model 579EV has exceeded expectations and delivered outstanding performance. There are currently 22 Peterbilt Model 579EVs on the road with over 50,000 miles of real-world customer operations.

“Taking the Peterbilt Model 579EV to the summit of ‘America’s Mountain’ is an important milestone for Peterbilt and our entire lineup of battery electric commercial vehicles. Being the first battery electric Class 8 truck to climb to the top of Pikes Peak is further validation of all the real-world miles Peterbilt has accumulated across our entire EV test fleet and demonstrates we are ready to deliver production vehicles to our customers next year,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

Paccar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kenworth and Peterbilt Zero Emissions Trucks Summit 14,115-Foot Pikes Peak; First Class 8 Electric Vehicles to Achieve Landmark Milestone PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) announced today that a Kenworth T680 fuel cell electric vehicle and a battery electric Peterbilt Model 579EV became the first Class 8 zero emissions vehicles to drive to the 14,115 foot summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado. This …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
PACCAR Achieves Strong Quarterly Revenues and Earnings