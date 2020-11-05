Southern California Bancorp Names David I. Rainer Executive Chairman

“Dave brings 40 years of banking experience to our Board and is a proven leader in growing relationship-based community banks focused on serving small and mid-sized businesses,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Southern California. “His appointment as Executive Chairman is a further step in our strategy to expand our operations in the Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura County markets.”

Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”) is pleased to announce that David I. Rainer has been named Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, and of the Bank, as of November 5, 2020.

“I am very pleased to join Nathan and his team to continue the expansion of the high-quality Bank of Southern California franchise,” said David I. Rainer, Executive Chairman of Southern California Bancorp. “The Southern California markets offer what we believe to be an outstanding opportunity to grow the Bank’s presence by addressing the underserved banking market for small and mid-sized businesses that are looking for a more personalized experience. Nathan and his team have built a solid foundation for the franchise and I am very excited to join them.”

After nearly 20 years as Chairman, John Farkash will assume the role of Chairman Emeritus and Director of Southern California Bancorp. “It has been a great honor to have served as Chairman,” said Mr. Farkash. “I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments over the past two decades, most notably expanding our footprint into all major Southern California markets fulfilling the vision of the Company’s original founder and Chairman, Ernest Auerbach. We have built a strong performing and profitable organization with a platform that serves thousands of Southern California businesses. We welcome Dave to our leadership team and I am confident that he will play an integral role in the Bank’s continued growth,” concluded Mr. Farkash.

Mr. Rainer served as a founder, Chairman and CEO of CU Bancorp (Nasdaq: CUNB) and its wholly owned subsidiary California United Bank (CUB) from 2005 through its sale in 2017. Prior to that, he served as EVP of Commercial Banking for the Western US at US Bank (NYSE: USB). Previously, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of California United Bank (not related to CUB), through its sale in 1999.