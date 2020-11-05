MGE Energy Reports Third-Quarter Earnings
MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
MGE Energy's earnings for the third quarter of 2020 were $31.8 million, or 88 cents per share, compared to $30.7 million, or 88 cents per share, for the same period in the prior year.
During the third quarter of 2020, electric net income increased $1.0 million compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to AFUDC equity earned from the construction of Two Creeks and Badger Hollow I and II as well as savings in operating and maintenance costs. AFUDC equity for the Two Creeks and Badger Hollow I and II solar projects increased $0.9 million compared to the same period in the prior year. The Two Creeks and Badger Hollow solar projects will provide MGE electric customers with renewable energy, advancing the company's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon electricity for all customers by 2050. A foundational objective in MGE's ongoing transition toward deep decarbonization is ensuring all customers benefit from new technologies and greater sustainability.
COVID-19 and associated governmental regulations led to a reduction of retail sales and negatively impacted electric earnings in the third quarter of 2020. Electric commercial retail sales dropped approximately 8% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. However, ongoing remote work arrangments contributed to higher electric residential sales, which partially mitigated the impact of COVID-19. Third quarter electric residential sales increased by approximately 9% compared to the third quarter of 2020.
Gas net income in the third quarter of 2020 remained relatively flat compared to the third quarter of 2019.
The situation around the COVID-19 pandemic remains fluid. We have been subject to, and are following, local, state and federal public health and safety regulations and guidance to address the pandemic. We have operated continuously throughout the pandemic and have not suffered any material disruptions in service or employment. We continue to monitor the situation and manage our response.
|
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
