MGE Energy Reports Third-Quarter Earnings

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

MGE Energy's earnings for the third quarter of 2020 were $31.8 million, or 88 cents per share, compared to $30.7 million, or 88 cents per share, for the same period in the prior year.

During the third quarter of 2020, electric net income increased $1.0 million compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to AFUDC equity earned from the construction of Two Creeks and Badger Hollow I and II as well as savings in operating and maintenance costs. AFUDC equity for the Two Creeks and Badger Hollow I and II solar projects increased $0.9 million compared to the same period in the prior year. The Two Creeks and Badger Hollow solar projects will provide MGE electric customers with renewable energy, advancing the company's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon electricity for all customers by 2050. A foundational objective in MGE's ongoing transition toward deep decarbonization is ensuring all customers benefit from new technologies and greater sustainability.