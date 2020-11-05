 

MGE Energy Reports Third-Quarter Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 18:03  |  65   |   |   

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

MGE Energy's earnings for the third quarter of 2020 were $31.8 million, or 88 cents per share, compared to $30.7 million, or 88 cents per share, for the same period in the prior year.

During the third quarter of 2020, electric net income increased $1.0 million compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to AFUDC equity earned from the construction of Two Creeks and Badger Hollow I and II as well as savings in operating and maintenance costs. AFUDC equity for the Two Creeks and Badger Hollow I and II solar projects increased $0.9 million compared to the same period in the prior year. The Two Creeks and Badger Hollow solar projects will provide MGE electric customers with renewable energy, advancing the company's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon electricity for all customers by 2050. A foundational objective in MGE's ongoing transition toward deep decarbonization is ensuring all customers benefit from new technologies and greater sustainability.

COVID-19 and associated governmental regulations led to a reduction of retail sales and negatively impacted electric earnings in the third quarter of 2020. Electric commercial retail sales dropped approximately 8% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. However, ongoing remote work arrangments contributed to higher electric residential sales, which partially mitigated the impact of COVID-19. Third quarter electric residential sales increased by approximately 9% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Gas net income in the third quarter of 2020 remained relatively flat compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The situation around the COVID-19 pandemic remains fluid. We have been subject to, and are following, local, state and federal public health and safety regulations and guidance to address the pandemic. We have operated continuously throughout the pandemic and have not suffered any material disruptions in service or employment. We continue to monitor the situation and manage our response.

 

 

MGE Energy, Inc.

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Seite 1 von 3
MGE Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MGE Energy Reports Third-Quarter Earnings MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020. MGE Energy's earnings for the third quarter of 2020 were $31.8 million, or 88 cents per share, compared to $30.7 million, or 88 cents per share, for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
MGE Energy Issues October 2020 'Inside View'
16.10.20
MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend