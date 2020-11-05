 

Richardson Electronics Strengthens RF Offering with Masach Tech EMI/RFI Shields

LAFOX, Ill., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) strengthens its RF offering with Masach TechTM EMI/RFI shields. These rigid, very planar parts are designed for reflow solder and have a removable lid to allow for much easier component troubleshooting and repair.

Founded in 1994, Masach Tech specializes in the design and production of board-level EMI/RFI shielding. Shielding is key to protecting RF devices as it assists in preventing unwanted electromagnetic waves from interfering with and causing damage to the internal circuits of a product. Key features include:

  • A seamless protective cage for higher shielding effectiveness
  • Optimal planarity for a higher yield on reflow soldering
  • Solid construction to resist dents and warps
  • A two-piece shield design, enabling the repair of components without removing the shield

With a wide range of shield configurations, Masach’s selection guide is a must-have for a quick view of their offerings. Masach also offers a free CAD file for design-in work.

“Being a distributor and a manufacturer for a broad range of electronic-based components, we understand the necessity of making sure our customers’ products are protected. Masach’s first-class EMI/RFI shields are proven to be of the highest quality and excellent performance," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.

“Masach’s widest selection of EMI/RFI shields enables utmost flexibility in design, from early stages of prototyping to production. The collaboration with Richardson Electronics expands Masach’s global distribution and supply chain through one of the world's leading provider of RF engineering and design solutions,” said Nir Brand, Director of Global Business Development of Masach Tech.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing
Phone: (630) 208-2222
chrism@rell.com 


