 

Digital Ally to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results on Thursday, November 12 Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 18:00  |  16   |   |   

Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results to be discussed Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Lenexa, KS, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. EDT to discuss its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, developments related to safety products including its ShieldTM Cleansers line, ThermoVuTM non-contact temperature screening devices, Personal Protective Equipment, and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the third quarter of 2020 prior to the conference call.

Investor Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conference ID #5148159 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from November 12, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on January 12, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #5148159.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally recently launched two new product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook I Instagram I LinkedIn I Twitter

Contact Information
Stanton Ross, CEO
Tom Heckman, CFO
Digital Ally, Inc
913-814-7774
info@digitalallyinc.com


Digital Ally Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital Ally to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results on Thursday, November 12 Conference Call Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results to be discussed Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time Lenexa, KS, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Bombardier, Texas State Technical College (TSTC) Celebrate Official Registration of Bombardier ...
Kinross declares quarterly dividend
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Digital Ally Releases Most Advanced Cloud Software Update in its History
30.10.20
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Notable Upgrade Order for Body-Worn Cameras and Cloud Storage for Law Enforcement
22.10.20
Digital Ally Enters Preferred Integrator Partnership for ThermoVu Non-Contact Temperature-Screening Instruments