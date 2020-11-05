 

Edf Information regarding the voting rights and shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 18:00  |  20   |   |   

5 November 2020



Information regarding the voting rights and shares

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)


Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
31 October 2020 3,099,923,579 Number of theoretical voting rights:
5,295,260,808
Number of exercisable voting rights:
5,294,013,161

*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.

 

Attachment


Electricite de France bearer and/or registered shares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Edf Information regarding the voting rights and shares 5 November 2020 Information regarding the voting rights and shares (Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”) Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris Compartiment: Eurolist AISIN …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Bombardier, Texas State Technical College (TSTC) Celebrate Official Registration of Bombardier ...
Kinross declares quarterly dividend
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.10.20
Vergiss die Wasserstoff-Farben! Worauf es für Anleger wirklich ankommt
29.10.20
Edf Adjusts the Cost of Its Grand Carénage Programme
14.10.20
EDF upgrades its nuclear output estimate in France for 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.20
72
EDF - größter(?) Stromversorger weltweit