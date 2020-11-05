Saniona Refines Pipeline to Focus on Rare Diseases; Regains GABAa5 Negative Allosteric Modulator Program from Boehringer Ingelheim

PRESS RELEASE

November 05, 2020

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that it is refining its pipeline to align its early-stage discovery research with its strategic focus on rare diseases. Saniona has regained exclusive, global rights to its GABAa5 negative allosteric modulator program (“GABAa5 program”) from Boehringer Ingelheim, which terminated this collaboration for strategic reasons. The termination of the GABAa5 program provides Saniona with rights to a portfolio of more than 800 molecules; the company intends to evaluate their applicability in rare diseases. A second collaboration between Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim, initiated in 2020, is ongoing.

Separately, Saniona and the Treatment Research Center (TRC) at the University of Pennsylvania jointly discontinued their collaboration to develop NS2359 for cocaine addiction. Saniona will evaluate next steps for this program and may evaluate the applicability of NS2359 in rare diseases.