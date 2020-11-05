 

Saniona Refines Pipeline to Focus on Rare Diseases; Regains GABAa5 Negative Allosteric Modulator Program from Boehringer Ingelheim

PRESS RELEASE

November 05, 2020

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that it is refining its pipeline to align its early-stage discovery research with its strategic focus on rare diseases. Saniona has regained exclusive, global rights to its GABAa5 negative allosteric modulator program (“GABAa5 program”) from Boehringer Ingelheim, which terminated this collaboration for strategic reasons. The termination of the GABAa5 program provides Saniona with rights to a portfolio of more than 800 molecules; the company intends to evaluate their applicability in rare diseases. A second collaboration between Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim, initiated in 2020, is ongoing.

Separately, Saniona and the Treatment Research Center (TRC) at the University of Pennsylvania jointly discontinued their collaboration to develop NS2359 for cocaine addiction. Saniona will evaluate next steps for this program and may evaluate the applicability of NS2359 in rare diseases.

Saniona also continues to advance the lead compounds emerging from its proprietary ion channel platform. SAN711, which targets GABAa3, is expected to begin Phase 1 clinical trials for rare neuropathic disorders in the first half of 2021. SAN903, an IK channel blocker, is in preclinical development and expected to begin Phase 1 clinical trials for rare inflammatory disorders in the first half of 2022. Saniona is evaluating numerous other discovery-stage compounds from its proprietary library of more than 20,000 ion channel targeted molecules.

“Saniona’s business model is transforming. While we historically out-licensed the rights to many of our novel molecules to other companies, we are now building Saniona into a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company with the ability to discover, develop and commercialize our own innovative treatments for rare diseases. We believe this business model has the potential to provide the most value to patients and shareholders,” said Rami Levin, President and CEO of Saniona. “As such, we are shifting our focus from external collaborations to internal development of our own proprietary compounds.”

