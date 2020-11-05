Bonduelle - First Quarter FY 2020-2021 Revenue A first quarter in line with the annual objectives
First Quarter FY 2020-2021 Revenue
(July 1 - September 30, 2020)
A first quarter in line with the annual objectives
The Bonduelle Group's revenue stands for the 1st quarter of FY 2020-2021 at € 680.5 million, a -0.6% decrease based on reported figures and an increase of +1.9% on a like for like basis*. Currency exchange rate had a negative impact of -2.5% on the group's business, mainly due to the fluctuation of the US and Canadian dollars and the Russian rouble.
Activity by Geographic Region
|
Total consolidated
revenue
(in € millions)
|
From July 1 to
September 30, 2020
|
From July 1 to
September 30, 2019
|
Variation
Reported figures
|
Variation
Like for like basis*
|Europe Zone
|315.-
|317.8
|-0.9%
|-0.6%
|Non-Europe Zone
|365.5
|366.5
|-0.3%
|+4.-%
|Total
|680.5
|684.3
|-0.6%
|+1.9%
Activity by Operating Segments
|
Total consolidated
revenue
(in € millions)
|
From July 1 to
September 30, 2020
|
From July 1 to
September 30, 2019
|
Variation
Reported figures
|
Variation
Like for like basis*
|Canned
|256.3
|245.-
|+4.6%
|+7.8%
|Frozen
|152.4
|153.8
|-0.9%
|+1.6%
|Fresh processed
|271.9
|285.5
|-4.8%
|-3.1%
|Total
|680.5
|684.3
|-0.6%
|+1.9%
Europe Zone
The growth of revenue for the Europe zone, representing 46.3% of the business activity over the period, posted a decrease of -0.6% on a like for like basis* and -0.9% on reported figures.
Long life business activities are showing robust growth in both national brands (Bonduelle and Cassegrain) and private labels, in the ambient and frozen operating segments.
