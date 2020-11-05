 

Bonduelle - First Quarter FY 2020-2021 Revenue A first quarter in line with the annual objectives

05.11.2020   

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

 

First Quarter FY 2020-2021 Revenue
(July 1 - September 30, 2020)

A first quarter in line with the annual objectives

The Bonduelle Group's revenue stands for the 1st quarter of FY 2020-2021 at € 680.5 million, a -0.6% decrease based on reported figures and an increase of +1.9% on a like for like basis*. Currency exchange rate had a negative impact of -2.5% on the group's business, mainly due to the fluctuation of the US and Canadian dollars and the Russian rouble.

Activity by Geographic Region

Total consolidated
revenue
(in € millions) 		From July 1 to
September 30, 2020 		From July 1 to
September 30, 2019 		Variation
Reported figures 		Variation
Like for like basis*
Europe Zone 315.- 317.8 -0.9% -0.6%
Non-Europe Zone 365.5 366.5 -0.3% +4.-%
Total 680.5 684.3 -0.6% +1.9%

Activity by Operating Segments

Total consolidated
revenue
(in € millions) 		From July 1 to
September 30, 2020 		From July 1 to
September 30, 2019 		Variation
Reported figures 		Variation
Like for like basis*
Canned 256.3 245.- +4.6% +7.8%
Frozen 152.4 153.8 -0.9% +1.6%
Fresh processed 271.9 285.5 -4.8% -3.1%
Total 680.5 684.3 -0.6% +1.9%

Europe Zone
The growth of revenue for the Europe zone, representing 46.3% of the business activity over the period, posted a decrease of -0.6% on a like for like basis* and -0.9% on reported figures.
Long life business activities are showing robust growth in both national brands (Bonduelle and Cassegrain) and private labels, in the ambient and frozen operating segments.

