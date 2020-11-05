First Quarter FY 2020-2021 Revenue

(July 1 - September 30, 2020)

A first quarter in line with the annual objectives

The Bonduelle Group's revenue stands for the 1st quarter of FY 2020-2021 at € 680.5 million, a -0.6% decrease based on reported figures and an increase of +1.9% on a like for like basis*. Currency exchange rate had a negative impact of -2.5% on the group's business, mainly due to the fluctuation of the US and Canadian dollars and the Russian rouble.

Activity by Geographic Region

Total consolidated

revenue

(in € millions) From July 1 to

September 30, 2020 From July 1 to

September 30, 2019 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like for like basis* Europe Zone 315.- 317.8 -0.9% -0.6% Non-Europe Zone 365.5 366.5 -0.3% +4.-% Total 680.5 684.3 -0.6% +1.9%

Activity by Operating Segments

Total consolidated

revenue

(in € millions) From July 1 to

September 30, 2020 From July 1 to

September 30, 2019 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like for like basis* Canned 256.3 245.- +4.6% +7.8% Frozen 152.4 153.8 -0.9% +1.6% Fresh processed 271.9 285.5 -4.8% -3.1% Total 680.5 684.3 -0.6% +1.9%

Europe Zone

The growth of revenue for the Europe zone, representing 46.3% of the business activity over the period, posted a decrease of -0.6% on a like for like basis* and -0.9% on reported figures.

Long life business activities are showing robust growth in both national brands (Bonduelle and Cassegrain) and private labels, in the ambient and frozen operating segments.