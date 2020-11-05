Entwistle & Cappucci’s ongoing investigation has led to the filing of a class action complaint against Nikola and certain of its officers and directors. The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, Case No. 2:20-cv-02123.

The complaint updates a number of issues that have recently been made public, including fraudulent misstatements regarding Nikola’s products, processes and technology. In addition, the complaint includes allegations regarding the disclosure that Nikola’s planned agreement with General Motors Company may be renegotiated or terminated. A copy of the complaint may be found on the Firm’s website.