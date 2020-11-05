Gen III signs LOI with super major and announces plans for a marine facility in the US Gulf Coast

Gen III’s proprietary and patented ReGen technologies re-refine used lubricating oils to produce high-quality Group II+ and Group III base oils that fill the onshore North American production shortfall. Gen III’s re-refining solutions address the growing global demand for environmentally friendlier base oil production by simultaneously recycling waste and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen III Oil Corporation ("Gen III" or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GIII) (OTCQX: ISRJF) is pleased to announce the Company has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with a super major international energy company (“SM”) for the offtake of all of Gen III’s future production of Group II+ and Group III base oils from a proposed 5,600 bpd marine terminal facility in or near Houston, Texas. SM will also have rights related to all future production of Gen III’s Group II+ and Group III base oils from additional facilities constructed by the Company globally.

The Company’s strategic objective is to become the leader in the global re-refined base oils market. Securing an off-take supply agreement with an SM allows the Company to complete non-dilutive financing to meet expansion and market penetration goals.

“This off-take supply LOI is the penultimate milestone agreement as Gen III moves from vendor-scale pilot plant testing to in-market, commercial adoption,” states Greg Clarkes, Chairman and CEO of Gen III. “The Company’s mandate is to leverage Gen III’s proprietary ReGen re-refining technologies through SM’s extensive global footprint and experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail and advanced low carbon mobility solutions. Congratulations to our team.”

The LOI covers a minimum five-year period with further extension options.

Gen III is currently working with SM to expedite a definitive agreement, further detailing our commercial relationship. The LOI announcement follows previous and related disclosure of a “potential client” and confidential negotiations with a “super major” in Oct. 1, Sept. 17 and July 28 press releases.

Gen III leads the way with innovations in re-refining technology, with 10 patents awarded and seven pending globally. Our ReGen technology not only re-refines used lubricating oils removing waste but recycles it into new synthetic products and reduces the need to source virgin crude oils to manufacture engine lubricants.