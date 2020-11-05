Semaglutide 2.4 mg injection demonstrated significant weight loss versus placebo when added to intensive behavioural therapy

Bagsværd, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Results of a phase 3a trial showed that

investigational drug semaglutide 2.4 mg once-weekly subcutaneous as an adjunct

to intensive behavioural therapy (IBT) demonstrated significantly more body

weight loss compared to placebo plus IBT.[i] The STEP 3 phase 3a trial

investigated the efficacy and safety of once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg after 68

weeks of treatment compared with placebo both as adjunct to IBT, which consisted

of 30 counselling sessions with a registered dietitian over 68 weeks, plus a

reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Trial participants were

adults with obesity (BMI >=30 kg/m2) or overweight (BMI >=27 kg/m2) with at

least one weight-related co-morbidity and without type 2 diabetes (HbA1c <6.5%).

An oral presentation of the new data was given today at the ObesityWeek 2020

interactive congress.[1]



Two distinct statistical approaches to evaluating the effects of semaglutide 2.4

mg were used in the STEP 3 trial; a primary statistical approach that assessed

the treatment effect regardless of adherence or use of other anti-obesity

therapies, and a secondary statistical approach that evaluated the treatment

effect if all participants in the trial adhered to the randomised treatment and

did not initiate any other treatment methods.







semaglutide 2.4 mg in addition to IBT lost an average of 16.0% of their body

weight from baseline, compared with 5.7% for those who received placebo plus IBT

(estimated treatment difference: -10.3 [95% confidence interval: -12.0, -8.6];

p<0.0001). Furthermore, more people treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg plus IBT

lost greater than or equal to 5% of their body weight compared to placebo plus

IBT (87% vs 48%, respectively).[1]



"Given the multiple weight-loss related challenges faced by people with obesity,

patients and practitioners alike need additional medical therapies to support

lifestyle interventions, such as IBT, which is a highly intensive weight loss

approach," said Professor Tom Wadden, lead investigator and Professor of

Psychology in Psychiatry at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of

Pennsylvania. "I'm encouraged to see the significant additional weight loss and

improvements in cardiovascular disease risk factors achieved with semaglutide

2.4 mg when added to IBT."



A weight loss of greater than or equal to 10%, 15% and 20% was achieved by 75%,

56% and 36% of those treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg plus IBT respectively,

compared to 27%, 13% and 4% of those treated with placebo plus IBT. In this

trial, semaglutide 2.4 mg plus IBT also demonstrated greater improvements in

cardiometabolic risk factors, including waist circumference (-14.6 vs. -6.3 cm)

and blood pressure (-5.6 vs. 1.6 mmHg), compared to placebo plus IBT.[1]



When evaluating the effects of treatment based on the secondary statistical

approach, people treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg plus IBT achieved an average

weight loss of 17.6%, compared to 5.0% with placebo plus IBT. Additionally, 90%

of those who received semaglutide 2.4 mg plus IBT achieved a weight loss of 5%

of more after 68 weeks, compared to 50% with placebo plus IBT.[1]



"Obesity can have a direct impact on health and is linked to many weight-related

diseases. There is an unmet medical need to develop treatment options to help

people lose weight and keep it off," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive

vice president and chief scientific officer of Novo Nordisk. "We are delighted

with the first full phase 3 results from the STEP trial programme, demonstrating

that the addition of semaglutide 2.4 mg to IBT can almost triple the magnitude

of weight loss achieved with IBT alone, making semaglutide 2.4 mg a meaningful

potential future treatment option for people with obesity."



Semaglutide 2.4 mg was well tolerated and no new safety signals were identified.

The most common adverse events among people treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg were

gastrointestinal events, as seen in previous trials with GLP-1 receptor

agonists.[1]



About semaglutide 2.4 mg for weight management



Once-weekly sc semaglutide 2.4 mg is being investigated by Novo Nordisk as a

potential treatment for obesity. Semaglutide is an analogue of the human

glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone, with 94% similarity to the native human

GLP-1 molecule.[2, 3] It induces weight loss by reducing hunger, increasing

feelings of fullness and thereby helping people eat less and reduce their food

cravings.[2]



About STEP 3 and the STEP clinical trial programme



STEP 3 was a 68-week phase 3a randomised, double-blind, multicentre,

placebo-controlled trial that compared the safety and efficacy of once-weekly sc

semaglutide 2.4 mg with placebo when used as an adjunct to IBT (defined as

increased physical activity, behavioural support, and reduced calorie diet). The

trial randomised (in a 2:1 ratio) 611 adults with obesity (BMI >=30 kg/m2), or

overweight (BMI >=27 kg/m2) with at least one weight-related comorbidity and

without type 2 diabetes (HbA1c <6.5%). The primary endpoint of the trial were

change in body weight (%) and proportion of participants who achieved greater

than or equal to 5% weight loss, both assessed from baseline to the end of

treatment (Week 68). Confirmatory secondary endpoints included: proportion of

participants who achieved weight loss greater than or equal to 10% and 15%, and

change in waist circumference, systolic blood pressure, and physical functioning

score on the 36-item Short Form Survey (SF-36), all assessed from baseline to

the end of treatment (Week 68).[4]



STEP ( S emaglutide T reatment E ffect in P eople with obesity) is a phase 3

clinical development programme with once-weekly sc semaglutide 2.4 mg in

obesity. The global phase 3a programme consists of four trials and has enrolled

approximately 4,500 adults with overweight or obesity.[5]



About obesity



Obesity is a chronic disease that requires long-term management.[6, 7] It is

associated with many serious health complications and decreased life

expectancy.[8, 9] Obesity-related complications are numerous and include type 2

diabetes,[9] heart disease,[9] obstructive sleep apnoea,[10] non-alcoholic fatty

liver disease[11] and certain types of cancer.[12]



The global increase in the prevalence of obesity is a public health issue that

has severe cost implications to healthcare systems. In 2016, 13% of adults, or

approximately 650 million adults, were living with obesity worldwide.[13]



About Novo Nordisk



Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and

headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and

other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine

disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to

our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk

employs about 44,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around

170 countries. For more information, visit http://www.novonordisk.com/ ,



(http://www.twitter.com/novonordisk) , LinkedIn

(http://www.linkedin.com/company/novo-nordisk) , YouTube

(http://www.youtube.com/novonordisk) .



[i] Included behavioural support and dietician counselling, reduced-calorie diet

(with a structured low-calorie diet of 1,000-1,200 kcal/day for the first eight

weeks followed by hypo-caloric diet), and increased physical activity of up to

200 minutes per week



