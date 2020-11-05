Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Announces Upcoming Participation at Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, today announced management’s participation at the upcoming Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture & Packaging Conference, which will be conducted virtually November 10 and 11, 2020.

At 10:30am EST on November 11th, Federico Trucco, Bioceres’ Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a 30-miunte Fireside Chat with Morgan Stanley equity research analyst Roberto Browne. Mr. Trucco will also be available for meetings with investors during the conference.