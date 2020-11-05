 

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against CytoDyn Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 18:14  |  28   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CytoDyn Inc. (“CytoDyn” or “the Company”) (OTC: CYDY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. CytoDyn put forth its potential treatment for HIV, leronlimab, as a potential treatment for COVID-19 in the midst of the global pandemic. The investigation focuses on whether the Company made false and misleading statements during the COVID-19 crisis.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.



Disclaimer

