 

Connaught Bar In London Is Named The World's Best Bar, Sponsored By Perrier, As The World's 50 Best Bars List 2020 Is Revealed

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Connaught Bar, London, ranks No.1 in The World's 50 Best Bars 2020 and is also The Best Bar in Europe, sponsored by Perrier
  • The 2020 list features bars from 23 countries, with 11 new entries spread across Australia, Colombia, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Spain, Thailand and UK
  • Drinks sector activist and educator Ashtin Berry is named the Roku Industry Icon
  • Alquímico, Cartagena, clinches Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
  • Tayēr + Elementary, London, secures Disaronno Highest New Entry Award
  • Coa in Hong Kong takes Nikka Highest Climber Award
  • High Five, Tokyo, is named Heering Legend of The List
  • Kwānt, London, wins the London Essence Best New Opening Award
  • Dante, New York, is The Best Bar in North America, sponsored by Asahi Super Dry
  • Atlas, Singapore, is The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Rémy Martin
  • Maybe Sammy, Sydney, is The Best Bar in Australasia, sponsored by Torres Brandy
  • Zuma, Dubai, is The Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa, sponsored by Matusalem
  • Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires, is The Best Bar in South America, sponsored by iichiko Saiten

The list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2020, sponsored by Perrier, was announced in an online awards ceremony on 5th November at 3pm UK time. During extensive consultations with industry figures, the 50 Best organisation received widespread support for releasing a ranking that aims to bind the community even closer together and provide positive news as bars enter the next stage of recovery.

The ranking sees London's Connaught Bar clinch the No.1 spot, The World's Best Bar and The Best Bar in Europe titles, sponsored by Perrier. At No.2, New York's Dante is The Best Bar in North America, sponsored by Asahi Super Dry. Coming in at No.3 is The Clumsies, Athens, while Singapore's Atlas lands at No.4 as The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Rémy Martin.

Other awards announced ahead of the 5th November event included Maybe Sammy, Sydney, winner of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award; Galaxy Bar, Dubai, winner of Campari One To Watch Award; Renato 'Tato' Giovannoni of Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires, winner of Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award and the 51-100 list 2020, presented in association with Mancino Vermouth

For the complete winners' list: www.worlds50bestbars.com/list/1-50

For press materials: www.worlds50bestbars.com/media-centre-registration.html

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1323475/50_Best_Bars_2020_Logo.jpg

