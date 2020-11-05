 

DGAP-DD Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.11.2020 / 18:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Max
Last name(s): Zimmerer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

b) LEI
529900MUF4C20K50JS49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008430026

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
209.7000 EUR 104850.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
209.7000 EUR 104850.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


05.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63434  05.11.2020 

