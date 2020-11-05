PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA) , a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its net sales as at September 30, 2020.

In millions of euros 2020 2019 % change 2020 At a constant exchange rate % change Net sales as of 30 September 141.3 145.6 -3.0% 141.3 -3.0% Pharmaceutical Synthesis 96.8 89.1 8.6% 96.6 8.5% Fine Specialty Chemicals 44.5 56.5 -21.3% 44.6 -21.0%

Pharmaceutical Synthesis

The Pharmaceutical Synthesis business in Health generated €96.8 million, up 8.6% compared to 2019 (+8.5% at a constant exchange rate). This growth can mainly be attributed to two effects: (i) a greater operational performance at one of our sites in the Greater Paris region and (ii) a fast mobilization of the PCAS Pharmaceutical Synthesis division in response to the health crisis caused by Covid-19, especially by producing a hand sanitizer solution marketed under the Naaha brand.