Pcas Net Sales as of Septembre 30, 2020
Ecully; November 5, 2020
NET SALES AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its net sales as at September 30, 2020.
|In millions of euros
|2020
|2019
|% change
|2020 At a constant exchange rate
|% change
|Net sales as of 30 September
|141.3
|145.6
|-3.0%
|141.3
|-3.0%
|Pharmaceutical Synthesis
|96.8
|89.1
|8.6%
|96.6
|8.5%
|Fine Specialty Chemicals
|44.5
|56.5
|-21.3%
|44.6
|-21.0%
Pharmaceutical Synthesis
The Pharmaceutical Synthesis business in Health generated €96.8 million, up 8.6% compared to 2019 (+8.5% at a constant exchange rate). This growth can mainly be attributed to two effects: (i) a greater operational performance at one of our sites in the Greater Paris region and (ii) a fast mobilization of the PCAS Pharmaceutical Synthesis division in response to the health crisis caused by Covid-19, especially by producing a hand sanitizer solution marketed under the Naaha brand.
