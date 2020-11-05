 

TSG Consumer Partners Announces Exit From SweetWater Brewing Company

TSG Consumer Partners (“TSG”), a leading private equity firm, today announced that it will exit its minority stake in SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater” or the “Company”) in conjunction with the recently announced acquisition of SweetWater by Aphria, Inc. (“Aphria”) (TSX: APHA and Nasdaq: APHA), a leading global cannabis company, in an aggregate transaction valued at approximately $300 million.

Founded in 1997 by Freddy Bensch, SweetWater has broad consumer appeal and has established strong distribution across 27 states plus Washington D.C. and has ample capacity to support distribution efforts into new geographies, with limited capital expenditure. From its state-of-the-art brewery in Atlanta, Georgia, SweetWater produces a balanced variety of year-round and seasonal specialty craft brews, with SweetWater beverages available in approximately 29,000 off-premise retail locations ranging from independent bottle shops to national chains. SweetWater’s significant on-premises business allows consumers to enjoy its varietals in more than 10,000 restaurants and bars.

“The team at TSG has been tremendously helpful as we executed our expansion strategy over the past few years,” said Freddy Bensch, Founder and CEO of SweetWater. “The firm’s consumer and branding expertise, paired with our unique value proposition, has enabled us to deliver an ever-expanding offering of authentic and distinct brands to our loyal and growing customer base. We look forward to entering our next chapter with the solid momentum that TSG has helped us establish.”

“We are proud to have partnered with Freddy Bensch and the entire SweetWater team during this time of significant growth and development for the Company,” said Blythe Jack, Managing Director at TSG. “Since our investment in 2014, SweetWater has accelerated its sales significantly, protected and grown its strong market presence in the Southeast and continued to build its extraordinary community of craft beer fans. SweetWater has established itself as a clear leader in the craft beer movement, and we look forward to watching it continue to thrive in partnership with Aphria.”

“SweetWater’s success reflects the quality and craftsmanship of its award-winning, lip-smacking brews and the broad appeal of its core philosophy ‘Don’t Float the Mainstream’,” said Erik Johnson, Managing Director at TSG. “Over the course of our partnership, SweetWater grew into the 14th largest craft brewer in the U.S. We worked with Freddy and his team to refine the Company’s go-to-market strategy, expand its distribution into 17 new states and identify consumer trends to launch innovative new brews that addressed what the craft beer consumer was looking for.”

