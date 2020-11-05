DGAP-News: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/9 Month figures exceet Group SCA: Financial Result Nine Months 2020 (news with additional features) 05.11.2020 / 18:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

( Group EBITDA increased to EUR 5.7 million (9M 2019: EUR 4.3 million) achieving an EBITDA margin of 16.7% (9M 2019: 13.2%).

( Net Profit (recurring) for the period EUR 2.2 million (9M 2019: EUR 1.2 million).

( Q3 2020 weaker due to reduced demand of customers influenced by the Corona pandemic. Strong order intake and backlog indicate Q4 2020 performance similar to last year.

Grevenmacher, 5 November 2020 - exceet's businesses performed satisfactorily until May 2020 in spite of the Corona situation hampering the economy. From June 2020 onwards, customer demand decreased noticeable, especially in the Healthcare segment, due to the impacts of the Corona pandemic. Therefore, Q3 2020 sales were negatively influenced by customer reluctance. The management reacted with the implementation of short-time working programs provided by the government and a cost-efficient vacation policy to mitigate negative effects on profitability. Although business activities declined, the Net Profit for the period in Q3 2020 was still slightly positive.

In Q3 2020 exceet achieved sales of EUR 9.5 million versus EUR 10.3 million one year ago and a total of EUR 34.4 million for the nine months 2020 compared to EUR 32.7 million in the corresponding period last year. Group EBITDA reached EUR 0.9 million in Q3 2020 versus EUR 1.0 million in Q3 2019 and EUR 5.7 million for the entire reporting period compared to EUR 4.3 million for nine months 2019. The EBITDA Margin increased accordingly from 13.2% in the prior year to 16.7% for the nine month period 2020. Net profit for the period of Q3 2020 was slightly positive (Q3 2019: EUR 1.6 million) respectively EUR 3.1 million for the entire period from January to September 2020 (9M 2019: EUR 1.3 million). The large cash position held in Switzerland, which had a significant impact on the net profit in past quarters due to FX-impacts, did lose this impact due to the pay-out of a second special distribution to exceet's shareholders in June 2020.