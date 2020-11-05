 

DGAP-News exceet Group SCA: Financial Result Nine Months 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.11.2020, 18:48  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-News: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/9 Month figures
exceet Group SCA: Financial Result Nine Months 2020 (news with additional features)

05.11.2020 / 18:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Financial Result Nine Months 2020

( Group Net Sales up to EUR 34.4 million (9M 2019: EUR 32.7 million). FX adjusted Growth Rate plus 2.1%.

( Group EBITDA increased to EUR 5.7 million (9M 2019: EUR 4.3 million) achieving an EBITDA margin of 16.7% (9M 2019: 13.2%).

( Net Profit (recurring) for the period EUR 2.2 million (9M 2019: EUR 1.2 million).

( Q3 2020 weaker due to reduced demand of customers influenced by the Corona pandemic. Strong order intake and backlog indicate Q4 2020 performance similar to last year.

Grevenmacher, 5 November 2020 - exceet's businesses performed satisfactorily until May 2020 in spite of the Corona situation hampering the economy. From June 2020 onwards, customer demand decreased noticeable, especially in the Healthcare segment, due to the impacts of the Corona pandemic. Therefore, Q3 2020 sales were negatively influenced by customer reluctance. The management reacted with the implementation of short-time working programs provided by the government and a cost-efficient vacation policy to mitigate negative effects on profitability. Although business activities declined, the Net Profit for the period in Q3 2020 was still slightly positive.

In Q3 2020 exceet achieved sales of EUR 9.5 million versus EUR 10.3 million one year ago and a total of EUR 34.4 million for the nine months 2020 compared to EUR 32.7 million in the corresponding period last year. Group EBITDA reached EUR 0.9 million in Q3 2020 versus EUR 1.0 million in Q3 2019 and EUR 5.7 million for the entire reporting period compared to EUR 4.3 million for nine months 2019. The EBITDA Margin increased accordingly from 13.2% in the prior year to 16.7% for the nine month period 2020. Net profit for the period of Q3 2020 was slightly positive (Q3 2019: EUR 1.6 million) respectively EUR 3.1 million for the entire period from January to September 2020 (9M 2019: EUR 1.3 million). The large cash position held in Switzerland, which had a significant impact on the net profit in past quarters due to FX-impacts, did lose this impact due to the pay-out of a second special distribution to exceet's shareholders in June 2020.

Seite 1 von 5
exceet Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News exceet Group SCA: Financial Result Nine Months 2020 DGAP-News: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/9 Month figures exceet Group SCA: Financial Result Nine Months 2020 (news with additional features) 05.11.2020 / 18:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys präsentiert Daten zu Tafasitamab auf der virtuellen ASH-Jahrestagung 2020
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE continues its dynamic growth course and again raises its 2020 guidance.
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies sichert sich im Oktober ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Erstes Quartal 2020/2021 erneut mit deutlicher Produktions- und ...
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables attached)
EQS-Adhoc: Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range ...
DGAP-Adhoc: gamigo AG: parent company, Media and Games Invest, is evaluating further debt based financing with ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.08.20
185
exceet Group (ehemals Helikos) - ein lohnendes Investment?