 

La Française de l’Energie Strengthening of Our Group’s Corporate Governance

La Française de l'Énergie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152) leader in industrial ecology, announces an improvement of its corporate governance.

Julien Moulin, Chairman and CEO, proposed to the Board of Directors, which accepted it, a change in the governance of the group.

After a first step taken ahead of its IPO in 2016 with the set-up of a board of directors mainly composed of independent and non-executive directors, a new step is announced today with the permanent separation of the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer on the one hand and the appointment of Antoine Forcinal as Chief Executive Officer on the other hand.

This new governance will make it possible to meet the most demanding criteria and best market practices when it comes to corporate governance.

French and Canadian, Antoine Forcinal has held the position of Deputy Managing Director of La Française de l'Energie for 5 years. Trained as a reservoir engineer, his career began as a production engineer on hydrocarbon fields in West Africa and then in the North Sea for Perenco where he was responsible for the management of production and associated reserves of more than 250 gas wells. From 2010 to 2014, he managed gas exploration and evaluation activities in Canada (Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec) for SCDM Energy (a private holding company of the Bouygues family) before taking up 2015 the post of Deputy Managing Director and Geosciences / Reservoir Director of Foxtrot International (subsidiary of SCDM Energy), the leading energy company in Côte d'Ivoire. Antoine has been a member of the group's Board of Directors for the past two years.

Julien Moulin comments: "This change is part of a continuous improvement’s process in the governance of La Francaise de l'Energie conducted with the full support of the entire Board of Directors. I am proud to see the company evolving towards an exemplary and professional dissociated governance to continue to best serve the interests of our group and its shareholders. I am also happy to remain an active Chairman and reference shareholder to continue to support the profitable and sustainable development of La Francaise de l'Energie".

