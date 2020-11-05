 

Taka Inoue Named Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Goodman/Daikin North America

Daikin today announced that Takayuki “Taka” Inoue will lead sales, marketing and distribution for the Daikin, Goodman, Amana and Quietflex brands in his newly created role as Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO) of Goodman/Daikin North America. Goodman Global Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries are members of Daikin Group, the largest manufacturer of HVAC systems and refrigerants in the world.

Takayuki "Taka" Inoue will lead sales, marketing and distribution for the Daikin, Goodman, Amana and Quietflex brands in his newly created role as Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO) of Goodman/Daikin North America.

“Taka’s strong leadership and energy will accentuate ongoing digital sales enhancements and strong product offerings across our brands as we further build a world-class customer experience,” CEO Satoru Akama said. “Taka has remarkable talent on his teams and outstanding support to deliver on the current and future needs of our customers."

Mr. Inoue has served as Executive Vice President and President, Daikin Business Unit since 2016.

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we want to deliver on their vision for a great customer experience," Mr. Inoue said. "To accomplish this, our people and our culture need to align as closely as possible to our customers, and we need to work every day to deliver on the promise of our brand portfolio. This means creating levels of value that are uniquely recognized in the marketplace, providing distinct products and services that have a lasting impact on all we serve, and bringing innovative capabilities to market that make doing business intuitive and profitable for our customers."

Mr. Akama made several announcements that coincide with Inoue’s transition to his new role.

Senior Vice President North America Daikin Business Unit Sales & Distribution, Doug Widenmann has been named Senior Vice President and President, Daikin Business Unit and will report to Mr. Inoue.

“Doug has supported Taka for many years and will seamlessly continue to expand the Daikin brand in North America,” Mr. Akama said.

Senior Vice President and President, Goodman Business Unit, Brad Snyder, will retire from his position but continue to serve as an advisor to the company. Ardee Toppe, who is currently Senior Vice President and President, Quietflex and PTAC Business Unit, has been named as the Senior Vice President and President, Goodman, Quietflex and PTAC Business Units and will report to Mr. Inoue.

“We wish Brad and his family well and thank him for his outstanding sales and executive leadership roles, and his significant contributions to the sustained growth of the Goodman Business Unit over the last 13 years,” Mr. Akama said.

“We are excited and confident Ardee can carry forward the great momentum the Goodman Business Unit has built up under Brad’s dedicated leadership,” Mr. Akama said.

Daikin has transformed the North American HVAC industry over the past several years making significant inroads into the space including the purchase of Goodman Global Group, Inc., by Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) in 2012 for $3.7 billion. In 2017, Goodman completed construction of the Daikin Texas Technology Park “DTTP“, a state-of-the-art business campus near Houston, Texas that includes research and development, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, marketing, distribution, and sales operations all under one roof. The $450 million facility is the largest single investment in the 96-year history of DIL.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 76,000 employees worldwide and is the world’s number 1 air conditioning company. Daikin North America LLC (Daikin) is a subsidiary of DIL. Daikin and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. Daikin engineering and manufacturing is located at the Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com.

About Goodman

A member of the DAIKIN group, Houston-based Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P is a leading manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning products for residential and light commercial use. Goodman brand products are predominantly sold through company-operated and independent distribution networks, with more than 1,000 total distribution points throughout North America. For more information, visit www.goodmanmfg.com.



