Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the appointment of Mark Lister as Group Director International Partner Development.

Mark Lister’s main missions will be to continue enlarging the global footprint of the Europcar Mobility Group brands (Europcar, Goldcar, Ubeeqo, InterRent) through franchising, as well as the development of the Global rent-a-car reservation platform and the expansion of the alliance network that today operates in Canada, China, India and Japan. With this franchise and alliance network, the Group’s objective remains to offer high-quality services to customers everywhere in the world, creating growing revenue opportunities for its partners.

This development will take place in the framework of the Group CONNECT plan, which aims at responding to customers’ new mobility needs and expectations through adapted offers and services, leveraging Group’s assets, in order to fully benefit from the post Covid-19 crisis market rebound in the coming years.

Mark Lister has spent most of his career in the car rental industry, where he had the opportunity to hold various positions, from the field to the management of teams and commercial development. He started in 1994 in the UK car rental business with EuroDollar, as station manager and rapidly progressed to Divisional responsibilities. He moved to the International Franchise Department for the National and Alamo network in 2004, as Area Director for the International Franchise Department.

In 2013, he joined the Europcar Group and became Regional Director - Europe & Central Asia for the Europcar Franchise Network. In the last years, Mark Lister widened his scope of responsibilities, taking the lead of the Group franchise network and then of the International Alliances.

Europcar Mobility Group serves 9.5 M customers worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries, including 21 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, USA, Australia & New Zealand, and more than 130 franchisees all over the world. This network is completed by strong partners in Canada, Japan, China and India and by 46 Global Sales Agents in strategic source markets around the world.

Over the last 18 months, 17 new franchisees joined the Europcar Mobility Group network, and the Group recently announced a new alliance partnership in Canada, with Routes Car Rental, thus completing its presence in North America.. Before the end of year 2020, the network is expected to grow further with 4 new franchise countries joining the Group.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV – rental to “Uber like” chauffeurs). Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round- trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website:
www.europcar-mobility-group.com

