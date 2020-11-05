AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Travelers Companies, Inc. and Its Main Subsidiaries

Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICRs and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a+” of TRV and its two wholly owned downstream holding companies, Travelers Property Casualty Corp. and Travelers Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (both headquartered in Hartford, CT). All outstanding securities issued by the two downstream holding companies are guaranteed by TRV. AM Best also has affirmed all other Long-Term IRs and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Short-Term IR) guaranteed by TRV, as well as TRV’s indicative Long-Term IRs. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” of the main subsidiaries of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: TRV], collectively known as Travelers Group (Travelers). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa+” of Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America (TCSA) (Hartford, CT) and its separately rated affiliate, Travelers Insurance Company of Canada (TICC) (Toronto, Ontario, Canada).

Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” of The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company (Dominion) (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). The outlook of these ratings is stable.

Lastly, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” of First Floridian Auto and Home Insurance Company (First Floridian) (Tampa, FL). The outlook of these ratings is stable. (Please see link below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of Travelers reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its very strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Historically, risk-adjusted capitalization has consistently been strongly supportive of the group’s ratings and exceeds the threshold for the strongest categorization by a wide margin, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The assessment of the group’s balance sheet strength also reflects its stable loss reserve position, the use of a comprehensive reinsurance program and high quality reinsurance partners, as well as benefits from the additional financial flexibility available through its ultimate parent, TRV.