 

HPQ NANO on Track to Start of Gen1 Reactor in December

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 19:30  |  103   |   |   

Process & Mechanical Engineering Phases Completed

MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative silicon solutions provider HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ; FWB: UGE; Other OTC : URAGF) through its wholly – owned subsidiary, HPQ Nano Silicon Powders inc (“HPQ NANO”), is pleased to announce today that technology provider PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX-V: PYR) has updated HPQ NANO on the following PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (“NSiR”) development program milestones:

  • Process and mechanical engineering designs for the Gen1 PUREVAPTM NSiR have been completed, on time and on budget;
  • Gen1 fabrication will start next week, project is on schedule for a December 2020 commissioning and start.

The process engineering phase allowed the PyroGenesis technical team to run a series of computer simulations to ensure that the system works as planned. Satisfied with the result, the mechanical engineering work needed to start the build of the Gen1 PUREVAPTM NSiR was then completed.

Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO of HPQ Silicon and HPQ NANO stated “It is very nice to see all the pieces of the puzzle falling into place. We are just starting to visualize the potential commercial applications of the PUREVAPTM processes we are developing in close partnership with PyroGenesis, and I must say that I really like what we are seeing. While we are very excited by HPQ NANO material blue sky potential in the silicon battery space, we are also thrilled by our material potential in other high value markets, as this is another way for HPQ to expand its product markets by diversifying which could potentially reduce risk.”

PUREVAPTM NSiR LOW COST SPHERICAL SILICON MATERIALS: A GAME CHANGING LEAP

Despite strong research and massive investment in Silicon material for batteries, current manufacturing processes are simply not scalable or commercially viable.

PyroGenesis, with 20+ years of experience in manufacturing plasma atomized metal powders, bring this massive knowhow to the development of the PUREVAPTM NSiR, a scalable plasma-based Nano-Atomization process. PUREVAPTM NSiR will allow the low-cost transformation of metallurgical Silicon into tailor-made spherical silicon powders and/or Silicon Nanowires that battery and Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers are looking for.

Seite 1 von 5
HPQ-Silicon Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HPQ NANO on Track to Start of Gen1 Reactor in December Process & Mechanical Engineering Phases Completed MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Innovative silicon solutions provider HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ; FWB: UGE; Other OTC : URAGF) through its wholly – …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Kinross declares quarterly dividend
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
HPQ NANO Receives First Order for Spherical Nano Silicon Material from Major Automobile Manufacturer
14.10.20
HPQ Proprietary Nano Silicon Manufacturing Process to Incorporate First Ever One Step Capability of Carbon Coating Nano Silicon Material as it is Produced

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:53 Uhr
60
Die Lithium Ionen Batterie. Mit HPQ SILICON zur nächsten Generation von Li-Ionen Batterien ?
31.01.20
176
HPQ Silicon, ehemals URAGOLD, v.ubr, sehr interessanter gold mining explorer