 

Shaw Launches Fibre+ Gig 1.5 — Offering Faster Speeds and More Bandwidth From Western Canada’s Leader in Gig Speed Internet

Shaw’s Fibre+ Gig 1.5 internet service is ideally suited for heavy bandwidth users looking to connect on more devices at the same time

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the launch of Fibre+ Gig 1.5 — a new internet plan designed to provide gamers, streamers and other heavy data users the speed and bandwidth they need for the many connected devices and data-heavy applications they use every day at home.

“We know that there’s a growing segment of people — including heavy gamers, content creators and super streamers — who need access to ultrafast internet services, and that need has only increased during the pandemic as many of our customers manage the reality of having multiple people working from home and sharing bandwidth,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications. “With the launch of our Fibre+ Gig 1.5 product, we are delivering the speeds and capacity needed by today’s super users and data-heavy customers, while confirming Shaw’s position as the Western Canadian leader in gigabit speed deployment.”

Shaw is launching Fibre+ Gig 1.5 on the heels of being named the fastest1 and most consistent2 internet provider in Western Canada by Ookla, the global testing firm.

“The hard work and investments we’ve made in building, upgrading and expanding our Fibre+ and Fast LTE networks and services — nearly $30 billion over the past seven years — allow us to deliver these ultrafast speeds to Western Canadians over our existing infrastructure,” said Zoran Stakic, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. “These ongoing investments are the foundation to providing our customers service beyond one gigabit today and ultrafast speeds to more places in the future.”

Shaw’s new internet speed tier is a premium product with unlimited data, available to customers for $165 per month on a 2-year ValuePlan.

The new Fibre+ Gig 1.5 internet service from Shaw is available in the vast majority of neighbourhoods in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg, and it is also available in smaller cities Shaw serves, such as Dawson Creek, B.C., Banff, Alta, and Burnaby, B.C. Ookla’s recent data verified that Shaw was the fastest internet provider in these cities based on its analysis of Speedtest Intelligence data on average download speeds.

To add even more value to its high-speed internet offerings, Shaw gives internet customers discounts on Shaw Mobile services — including the exclusive rate of $25 per month on Unlimited Data wireless plans for Shaw Fibre+ Gig 1.5 and Fibre+ Gig internet subscribers.

For added convenience, all of Shaw’s internet plans of gig-speed or faster are immediately available to subscribers with Shaw’s latest Gateway modem, without the need to wait for additional equipment or hardware upgrades.

Shaw delivers gigabit internet to over a million more customers than its main competitor, TELUS, in B.C. and Alberta, making Shaw Western Canada’s leader in gig speed internet.

More information on Shaw Internet, including pricing details and address-specific availability, can be found at shaw.ca/internet.

About Shaw
Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:
Shaw Communications Inc.
Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs
(403) 930-8448
chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca

__________________
1 As announced by Ookla on Speedtest.net from Q3 2020 data, https://www.speedtest.net/global-index/canada#fixed 
2 Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data on average download speeds in Western Canadian Provinces for Q3 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.


