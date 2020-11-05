 

Culture Change the Biggest Obstacle to Enterprise Agility

In Nov. 12 presentation, ISG expert will explore how organizational thinking and behavior are critical to DevOps success

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise agility—the ability to be resilient and respond quickly to changing market dynamics—is being embraced as never before during the pandemic, but organizations still face cultural obstacles to success, according to an expert from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), leading global technology research and advisory firm.

“Most organizations are in the midst of a major digital transformation—either pre-planned, or to increase enterprise agility with DevOps and Agile methodologies in response to the pandemic impact,” said Ola Chowning, partner, ISG Enterprise Agility. “Each organization is likely discovering that managing cultural change is the most significant and difficult factor, as enterprise agility is often severely challenged by legacy cultures. Technology and process are critical, but people are the core of any paradigm shift.”

Chowning will share insights on how organizations can adapt to new ways of operating and thinking during her presentation at the All Day DevOps conference on November 12, a free, online, live-streaming event spanning 24 hours, 180 speakers and 133 countries.

In her third consecutive year speaking at All Day DevOps, the world’s largest DevOps conference, Chowning will deliver a 30-minute online presentation, “Culture – What it is, How to Change it,” at 4:30 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time, Thursday, November 12. The session will detail the broad cultural changes that are critical to a successful DevOps transformation, with a real-world case study of how one organization recognized the need for a culture change and the tactics and measurement metrics they used to achieve it.

Chowning noted a culture of hierarchical decision-making can stall innovation. Businesses should instead define the behaviors and culture they want to foster, and ensure the entire organization understands what they should stop doing, start doing, or continue doing.

Chowning will outline the steps to follow toward a successful transformation, including communicating the underlying reason for change so employees recognize the logic; describing the expected results and recognizing them as they appear; aligning incentives, rewards and performance objectives with the prescribed new culture, and offering practice sessions in a safe environment.

“From our work with enterprises worldwide to define and implement culture change, we know it requires breaking many habits across an entire organization at the same time,” Chowning said. “While leaders are right to promote process and technology changes, people are the most important element of sustaining change and successful transformation.”

The All Day DevOps 24-hour live stream event will start at 3 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, on November 12. The event features 180 practitioner-led sessions, across six tracks: CI/CD Continuous Everything; Cultural Transformation; DevSecOps; Modern Infrastructure; Government/Federal, and Site Reliability Engineering. Registration and information on All Day DevOps is available at the event website.

