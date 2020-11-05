 

J.B. Hunt Earns Eleventh Consecutive Smartway Excellence Award From EPA and Named 2020 Smartway High Performer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 20:00  |  42   |   |   

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today that its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. has received the SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the eleventh consecutive year.

“J.B. Hunt is grateful to again receive this award from the EPA recognizing our effort to provide a sustainable future for our business and the environment,” said Craig Harper, executive vice president and chief operations officer at J.B. Hunt. “It reflects the dedication of our people to create the right value for customers while reducing our carbon footprint and bettering the communities we serve.”

J.B. Hunt was one of 58 truck and multimodal carriers to receive the distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay’s 3,700 participants. This year’s awards were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay Partners, key stakeholders, and media in attendance. J.B. Hunt was also named a 2020 SmartWay High Performer: Multimodal Carrier by the agency for utilizing opportunities that maximize mode efficiency while transporting freight, reducing cost and environment impact.

“EPA is pleased to honor these SmartWay Partners with a 2020 Excellence Award,” said Karl Simon, Director, EPA’s Transportation & Climate Division. “These carrier Award recipients continue to lead through these challenging times, working diligently to deliver to our families the goods and supplies we need each day, while contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for our children.”

J.B. Hunt is committed to pursuing innovative, environmentally friendly solutions for its customers. The company leads the industry in converting over-the-road shipments to intermodal, which reduces the carbon footprint of the load by approximately 60%. During 2019, J.B. Hunt prevented nearly 3.2 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from entering the atmosphere, which is comparable to removing over 700,000 passenger vehicles off the road for a year. In August, the company published the first SASB report for a road transportation company, disclosing key metrics for ESG initiatives and a road map for advancing the company’s efforts over the next 15 years. J.B. Hunt is currently testing the Freightliner eCascadia, Daimler Trucks North America’s all-electric Class 8 truck, with its day-to-day fleet operations in Los Angeles.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

J.B.Hunt Transport Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Earns Eleventh Consecutive Smartway Excellence Award From EPA and Named 2020 Smartway High Performer J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today that its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. has received the SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences
22.10.20
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend
16.10.20
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter 2020