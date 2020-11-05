ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for Third Quarter of 2020

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves, will report unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Interested parties can access the conference call scheduled by the Company to review the full third quarter 2020 financial results by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET on Friday, November 13, 2020. A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing confirmation #10148680.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 that it expects to file with the SEC after the market closes on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Investors are also encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which will be posted under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com after the market closes on Thursday, November 12, 2020, or by request to the Company.