DATA443’s LEADING DATA TRANSPORT PRODUCT, DATAEXPRESS, RELEASES 2FA INTEGRATION WITH GOOGLE AUTHENTICATOR

Addresses Market Need for Two Factor Authentication Services – Already Deployed and Active Within Commercial Customer Environments

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce the official release of another substantial enhancement for its flagship data transfer, transformation and delivery product, DataExpress - which powers numerous Fortune 50 clients and will be available shortly in a SaaS format.