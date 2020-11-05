 

DATA443’s LEADING DATA TRANSPORT PRODUCT, DATAEXPRESS, RELEASES 2FA INTEGRATION WITH GOOGLE AUTHENTICATOR

Addresses Market Need for Two Factor Authentication Services – Already Deployed and Active Within Commercial Customer Environments

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce the official release of another substantial enhancement for its flagship data transfer, transformation and delivery product, DataExpress - which powers numerous Fortune 50 clients and will be available shortly in a SaaS format.

What it is:

  • DataExpress Secure Managed File Transfer provides a broad capability of services to securely move data intra and inter company.
  • Enhancement satisfies the request from a leading credit card aggregator, and long-term user of DataExpress, for a Two Factor Authentication solution for their web-based customers to conform to upgraded security mandates.
  • Product enhancement designed as add-on commercial option to existing product line – bolts onto existing platform to minimize risk to ongoing operations.
  • Leverages the leading Google Authenticator platform, a software-based authenticator by Google that implements two-step verification services using the Time-based One-time Password Algorithm and HMAC-based One-time Password algorithm.

Why it matters:

  • Data movement continues to grow exponentially, as does security risks associated with data on the move and denial of service hacks on HTTP/S services.
  • Ensuring that we satisfy our customers’ requirements has always been paramount in our roadmap.
  • Demonstrates our continued agility in product development and enhancement to ensure DataExpress remains relevant in an ever-evolving market.

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “We continue to develop leading solutions for our clients and leverage leading technologies to support their needs. Our global clients have high expectations of our products, people, and our overall solutions – and we continue to deliver them. Our DataExpress solution coupled with the leading Google Authentication technology, together delivers a fulfilled security requirement to our clients. Our development, QA and support teams did a fantastic job delivering the solution and we appreciate the support of the client throughout the efforts to bring the solution to market.”

