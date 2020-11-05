 

PG&E Urges Customers to Safely Heat Homes as First Cold Front of the Season Sweeps Across Northern California

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 21:00  |  31   |   |   

Fall’s first real cold front is forecast this week for Northern California and it’s expected to cause temperatures to drop by 15 to 20 degrees and perhaps bring showers and snow to some locations by Friday, so Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is urging customers to be cautious when heating their homes.

Electric heating devices, such as space heaters, are a fire hazard when not properly used or monitored. Fuel-burning appliances, such as gas furnaces, stoves and water heaters, can increase the risk of carbon monoxide when they are not working properly. High levels of carbon monoxide, a toxic gas, can be generated by appliances that are defective or improperly installed or maintained. It’s also a good time of year to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

According to PG&E meteorologists, a weather system will move into the region out of the Pacific Northwest Thursday night into Friday, and it will bring precipitation and significantly cooler temperatures with it.

The National Weather Service forecasts that the high temperature in Chico will drop from 81 degrees on Thursday to 58 degrees on Friday. Predicted low temps on Friday will be 44 degrees in San Jose, 43 in Sacramento, 45 in Fresno and 39 in Santa Rosa. In the Lake Tahoe area, by Sunday, the high will be near 35 degrees with a low around 13 degrees.

PG&E urges customers to focus on safely heating their homes as temperatures drop and offers the following tips:

  • Place space heaters on level, hard, nonflammable surfaces, not on rugs or carpets.
  • Don’t put objects on space heaters or use them to dry clothes or shoes.
  • Keep all flammable materials at least three feet away from heating sources and supervise children and pets when a space heater or fireplace is being used.
  • Turn off space heaters when leaving the room or going to sleep.
  • Never use cooking devices such as ovens or stoves to heat your home, and never use products inside the home that generate dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, such as generators, barbecues, propane heaters and charcoal.
  • Install carbon monoxide detectors to warn you if concentration levels are high. As of 2011, all California single-family homes are required to have carbon monoxide detectors. Make sure they are installed near sleeping areas and replace the batteries at least twice a year.
  • When using the fireplace to stay warm, make sure the flue is open so that the byproducts of combustion can vent safely through the chimney.

If customers suspect there is a problem with a natural gas appliance inside their home, they should call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000. A gas service representative will be dispatched to do a thorough inspection at no cost to the customer. If you detect carbon monoxide in your home, you should get out immediately and call 911.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PG&E Urges Customers to Safely Heat Homes as First Cold Front of the Season Sweeps Across Northern California Fall’s first real cold front is forecast this week for Northern California and it’s expected to cause temperatures to drop by 15 to 20 degrees and perhaps bring showers and snow to some locations by Friday, so Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
bluebird bio Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:29 Uhr
PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation to Contribute an Additional $250,000 in Wildfire Relief
02.11.20
In Partnership with Community Groups, PG&E Provides Backup Batteries, Food and Hotel Vouchers to Vulnerable Customers Affected by 2020 PSPS Events
29.10.20
PG&E Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results, and 2020 and 2021 GAAP and Non-GAAP Core Earnings and EPS Guidance
28.10.20
PG&E PSPS Update: Essentially All Customers Who Can Receive Electric Service are Now Restored
28.10.20
PG&E Promotes ENERGY STAR Products to Help Customers Lower Energy Bills
28.10.20
PG&E PSPS Oct. 27 10: 00 PM Update: 97% of Customers Have Been Restored by Tuesday Night, With Essentially All Customers Expected to Have Power Back on Wednesday Morning
27.10.20
PG&E PSPS Update: More Than 228,000 Customers Have Been Restored by Tuesday Morning
27.10.20
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially All Other Customers Expected to Have Power Back On by Tuesday Night
26.10.20
PG&E Begins Issuing Weather ‘All Clear’ in Some Locations for Public Safety Power Shutoff Event
25.10.20
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to Approximately 361,000 Customers in Targeted Parts of 36 Counties and 17 Tribal Communities

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
42
PG&E Corp. ein heißes Eisen aus der Feuerhölle in Amerika/Kalifornien