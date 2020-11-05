 

Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends CoreLogic Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” Replacing Majority of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 21:06  |  59   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today announced that Glass Lewis & Co. LLC’s (“Glass Lewis”), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that CoreLogic shareholders vote against removal of the majority of CoreLogic’s directors as sought by Senator and Cannae. The other leading proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), also recommended against Senator and Cannae’s campaign to gain control of the CoreLogic Board. CoreLogic issued the following statement:

“While we appreciate Glass Lewis’ recommendation for the majority of our Board, we believe they have reached the wrong conclusion in supporting four Senator/Cannae nominees. Our Board is committed to driving shareholder value and we are actively pursuing multiple paths to maximize shareholder value, including reviewing strategic alternatives. Our engagement with third parties has already resulted in interest at levels far in excess of Senator/Cannae’s lowball $66 per share proposal -- and we have made clear our willingness to engage with all credible potential buyers expressing interest at an appropriate price level. We have deep concerns with Senator/Cannae’s nominees and the risks they pose to CoreLogic shareholders given their lack of relevant experience and support for a $66 per share proposal.

“It appears that Glass Lewis has largely adopted Senator/Cannae’s half truths and mischaracterizations, instead of basing its analysis on the relevant, incontrovertible facts – CoreLogic is delivering record results and cash flows; the trajectory of CoreLogic is upward as recognized by the research analysts; Senator/Cannae has pushed shareholders to sign a $66 deal with a go-shop (which couldn’t have been more value destructive); Senator/Cannae has attacked the value of CoreLogic in ways that undercut maximizing value and have been proven to be wrong; and the review that CoreLogic’s Board is performing is yielding preliminary indications far in excess of the Senator/Cannae proposal.

“The CoreLogic Board is working hard on delivering outperformance and a comprehensive strategic review. We urge shareholders to vote against removal of any CoreLogic directors using the white proxy card so we can continue our ongoing efforts to maximize shareholder value.”

The CoreLogic Board of Directors urges shareholders to vote AGAINST all of Senator/Cannae’s proposals using the WHITE proxy card

You can easily vote by mail, phone, or online as follows:

Seite 1 von 3
CoreLogic Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends CoreLogic Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” Replacing Majority of Directors CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today announced that Glass Lewis & Co. LLC’s (“Glass Lewis”), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
bluebird bio Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
CoreLogic’s Leading Home Price Index Forecast Accurate Within 1.3% of Actual Increase Over the Past 12 Months
03.11.20
Powering Up in 2020: Annual U.S. Home Price Appreciation Jumped to Six-Year High in September, CoreLogic Reports
03.11.20
CoreLogic Board Conducting Thorough Strategic Review; Focused on Maximizing Shareholder Value
02.11.20
CoreLogic Reinvents Property Valuation in The Era of COVID-19
02.11.20
CoreLogic Estimates $2.5 Billion to $4.0 Billion in Insured Losses from Hurricane Zeta Wind and Storm Surge
31.10.20
ISS Concludes Shareholders Must Vote on the Gold Card for Senator and Cannae Nominees to Ensure Legitimate Sales Process
30.10.20
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends CoreLogic Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” Replacing Majority of Directors
30.10.20
CoreLogic Details Board’s Commitment to Maximizing Shareholder Value
30.10.20
Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings Director Nominees Issue Open Letter to CoreLogic Shareholders
30.10.20
Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings Comment on Recent CoreLogic News