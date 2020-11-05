Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends CoreLogic Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” Replacing Majority of Directors

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today announced that Glass Lewis & Co. LLC’s (“Glass Lewis”), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that CoreLogic shareholders vote against removal of the majority of CoreLogic’s directors as sought by Senator and Cannae. The other leading proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), also recommended against Senator and Cannae’s campaign to gain control of the CoreLogic Board. CoreLogic issued the following statement:

“While we appreciate Glass Lewis’ recommendation for the majority of our Board, we believe they have reached the wrong conclusion in supporting four Senator/Cannae nominees. Our Board is committed to driving shareholder value and we are actively pursuing multiple paths to maximize shareholder value, including reviewing strategic alternatives. Our engagement with third parties has already resulted in interest at levels far in excess of Senator/Cannae’s lowball $66 per share proposal -- and we have made clear our willingness to engage with all credible potential buyers expressing interest at an appropriate price level. We have deep concerns with Senator/Cannae’s nominees and the risks they pose to CoreLogic shareholders given their lack of relevant experience and support for a $66 per share proposal.

“It appears that Glass Lewis has largely adopted Senator/Cannae’s half truths and mischaracterizations, instead of basing its analysis on the relevant, incontrovertible facts – CoreLogic is delivering record results and cash flows; the trajectory of CoreLogic is upward as recognized by the research analysts; Senator/Cannae has pushed shareholders to sign a $66 deal with a go-shop (which couldn’t have been more value destructive); Senator/Cannae has attacked the value of CoreLogic in ways that undercut maximizing value and have been proven to be wrong; and the review that CoreLogic’s Board is performing is yielding preliminary indications far in excess of the Senator/Cannae proposal.

“The CoreLogic Board is working hard on delivering outperformance and a comprehensive strategic review. We urge shareholders to vote against removal of any CoreLogic directors using the white proxy card so we can continue our ongoing efforts to maximize shareholder value.”

The CoreLogic Board of Directors urges shareholders to vote AGAINST all of Senator/Cannae’s proposals using the WHITE proxy card

You can easily vote by mail, phone, or online as follows: