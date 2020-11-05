 

Joget Announces the Launch of "Tech for Humanity" Program

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 21:22  |  20   |   |   

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc. today announced the "Tech for Humanity" Program to help nonprofits, NGOs, community programs and charity organizations meet their digitization goals.     

Joget - Open Source Low Code Platform for creating Enterprise Applications and Workflow Automation.

The "Tech for Humanity" program stems from a commitment to put people and humanity first by enabling innovation and technology to be leveraged with agility. COVID-19 has created an unparalleled situation, but also provided an opportunity for the world to realize the importance of human centric approach. It also proves how human imagination, creativity and resourcefulness, when married with the right technology can resolve many complex challenges, can create out of the box solutions with nimbleness when most needed.    

In consideration of how the current COVID-19 pandemic situation affects nonprofit organizations, NGOs and other charity organizations, Joget Inc. has launched a "Tech for Humanity" program. Any organization that purchased or purchases enterprise licenses for the Joget DX no-code/low-code platform will be able to donate free licenses to their choice of charity/NGO or nonprofit organization along with applications like "Employee Temperature Tracking App", "Travel Advisory Tracking","Remote Organization Management with Internal Service Request" and "Student Temperature Tracking for Schools" that they can leverage from Joget Marketplace at no cost.

"In this fast changing world with accelerated digital transformation needs for every organization, it is critical for those organizations who serve our community to digitally transform and gain efficiency. We are glad to be there to help and support them," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO Joget Inc.

"If there was ever a time where technology could help humanity it is certainly now! There is so much stress in the system: The Pandemic, the economy, social and political uncertainties. We the Business and Technology Solution Providers must rise to the occasion and do what it takes to help any and all organizations that are directly providing help to humanity! We are happy and honored to fulfill our commitment and partner with Joget in this awesome endeavor," said Parminder Sethi, President and CEO of Mokxa Technologies.

"Joget DX is an excellent low code development platform. Today, almost every organization in the world is undergoing digital transformation, community programs and charity organizations also need to cater to this trend. We are pleased to see this initiative from Joget to help and support these organizations," said Sean Feng, GM of Valuprosys Technology.

Joget Inc. and its global partners hope to extend their support to the community by enabling organizations to digitally transform themselves with agile and flexible applications to meet the challenges of these difficult times. For more information please visit Tech for Humanity.

About Joget Inc.
Joget Inc. is the developer of the Joget open source low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications for digital transformation across industries and countries. With thousands of downloads a month and 12,000+ community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

Contact
Media Relations
info@joget.com
1.888.60J.OGET (1.888.605.6438)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1078276/Joget_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Joget Announces the Launch of "Tech for Humanity" Program COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Joget Inc. today announced the "Tech for Humanity" Program to help nonprofits, NGOs, community programs and charity organizations meet their digitization goals.      The "Tech for Humanity" program stems …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
LINE and Rakuten lead the way as top two risers in BrandZ Japan's Top 50 Most Valuable Brands 2021
Global COVID-19 Diagnostics & Test Kits Market Size Could Exceed $19 Billion This Year
Iconic Rubik's Cube celebrates 40th birthday
Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4,915.86 Million by 2025 - ...
Emerson Survey: Retailers Need to Adjust to New Consumer Behaviors Shaped by COVID-19
OPPO inaugurates all-new Reno Glow technology on Reno4 Series in the region
Virtual Private Network Market Size Worth $92.60 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Tumor Ablation Market Worth $ 1072.87 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 12.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Eze Castle Integration Acquires Digital Transformation Firm NorthOut, Expanding Offerings for the ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods