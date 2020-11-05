 

Ranpak Appoints Former NBA Chief Marketing Officer to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 22:00  |  13   |   |   

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a leading provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced that on November 5, 2020, Pamela El was appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Previously, Ms. El was Global Chief Marketing Officer of the NBA and WNBA, where she led a worldwide marketing team, with oversight of advertising, data analytics, and marketing through digital, social and broadcast platforms.

“We’re excited to welcome Pam to Ranpak’s board of directors,” said Omar Asali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. “Pam is an unparalleled strategic thinker when it comes to brand analysis, expansion, and management. We look forward to drawing on her expertise as we solidify Ranpak’s position as a global leader in more sustainable packaging solutions.”

“Ranpak is a market leader in environmentally sustainable secondary packaging solutions,” said El. “I’m thrilled to be part of an organization committed to replacing the global supply chain’s reliance on plastic and I look forward to helping Omar and the entire team expand Ranpak’s presence around the world.”

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 600 employees.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com

Ranpak Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ranpak Appoints Former NBA Chief Marketing Officer to Its Board of Directors Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a leading provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced that on November 5, 2020, Pamela El was …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
bluebird bio Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Ranpak to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results