EdgeConneX Announces Completion of its Acquisition by EQT Infrastructure

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX, the pioneer in Edge data center development announced today that its acquisition by EQT Infrastructure from an investor group led by Providence Equity Partners has closed. The transaction was consummated following receipt of required regulatory approvals pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement previously announced on August 19, 2020.

The acquisition by EQT Infrastructure enables EdgeConneX to accelerate its aggressive growth plans in both existing and new markets globally, unlocking even greater capabilities, value, and innovations for its customers.

EdgeConneX's data centers are specifically designed to provide robust power and cooling with the highest levels of reliability, and many are strategically positioned near network aggregation points at the edge, where customers consume content or where businesses consume cloud services.

EQT Infrastructure will support the continued development of EdgeConneX and actively assist the Company in its pursuit of new opportunities to grow in existing and new markets. The Company is expected to benefit from powerful industry tailwinds such as cloud adoption and data consumption. Moreover, EdgeConneX is well positioned to capture the growing number of bandwidth intensive and latency sensitive workloads generated by emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet-of-Things, Virtual and Augmented Reality, and Cloud Gaming, which all will depend on edge data centers.

Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX, stated, "The closing of this transaction marks a major milestone in EdgeConneX's decade-long history, and I look forward to leading the Company into its exciting next chapter. EQT's financial strength, digital infrastructure expertise and strategic focus will help propel the Company forward, as we are well positioned to address our customers' future data center requirements and global expansions needs."

Jan Vesely, Partner at EQT Partners, said, "EQT is thrilled to partner with EdgeConneX on its journey to continue growing as a top data center industry player globally. We are already deeply impressed with EdgeConneX's management team and look forward to future success developing the business. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for EQT in a sector where we have significant experience, in owning and developing strong data center assets on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond."