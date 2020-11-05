Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“The strong U.S. commercial launch of QINLOCK, which is reflected in our first full quarter of results since the approval in May, is a testament to the potential for this new medicine to be a best-in-class treatment for people with GIST,” said Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. “During the third quarter, we also made substantial progress in preparing to bring QINLOCK to eligible patients around the world, including the submission and validation of the MAA by the EMA and the establishment of distribution agreements in Canada and Australia.”

Mr. Hoerter continued, “In addition to executing on the successful launch of QINLOCK, we continue to advance our pipeline of promising product candidates. Notably, we look forward to presenting new data from our Phase 1/2 study of DCC-3014 in TGCT patients at the CTOS 2020 Virtual Meeting later this month.”

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights and Recent Business Updates

QINLOCK (ripretinib) Commercialization Recorded $15.2 million in net product revenue in the third quarter of 2020, including $14.7 million in U.S. net product revenue in the first full quarter of commercial launch following FDA approval in May 2020. Submitted and received validation of a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for QINLOCK in fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Validation of the MAA confirms that the application is sufficiently complete for the EMA to begin its formal review process. Announced plans to establish a targeted commercial infrastructure in key European markets to support the potential launch of QINLOCK, as well as to support additional future product launches. Entered into exclusive distribution agreements with the following partners to distribute QINLOCK in other territories: Medison to distribute QINLOCK in Canada and Israel. Health Canada approved QINLOCK for fourth-line GIST in June 2020 under the U.S. FDA’s Project Orbis, an initiative that enables concurrent review of oncology products by international regulatory agencies. Specialised Therapeutics Asia (STA) to distribute QINLOCK in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei. The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved QINLOCK in July 2020 under the U.S. FDA’s Project Orbis. Presented two mini oral presentations on QINLOCK at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 in September. The first mini oral presentation was on the nine-month follow-up data from the Phase 3 INVICTUS study in patients with fourth-line and fourth-line plus GIST. The second mini oral presentation was on the ongoing Phase 1 study of QINLOCK in patients with second-line through fourth-line plus GIST. The presentation highlighted that the patients receiving QINLOCK who, upon disease progression, dose escalated to QINLOCK 150 mg twice daily (BID) experienced additional, clinically meaningful, progression-free survival benefit across all lines of therapy.



Rebastinib Presented results from Part 2 (Stage 1) of the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer cohort in the ongoing Phase 1b/2 study of rebastinib in combination with paclitaxel in an E-poster presentation at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020. Data presented demonstrated encouraging efficacy with an objective response rate of 38%, confirmed and unconfirmed, and a clinical benefit rate of 88% at eight weeks. Treatment with rebastinib 50 mg BID in combination with paclitaxel was generally well-tolerated. Enrollment in Stage 2 of the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer cohort at the rebastinib 50 mg BID dose is completed and further efficacy and safety evaluation is ongoing. Presented results from Part 1 of the Phase 1b/2 study of rebastinib in combination with carboplatin in an E-poster presentation at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020. The clinical benefit rate was 50% at six weeks and 36% at twelve weeks, and the median duration of treatment was 7.8 weeks. Rebastinib in combination with carboplatin was generally well-tolerated. The Part 2 portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 study is currently enrolling patients and will evaluate the safety and efficacy of rebastinib at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 50 mg BID in combination with carboplatin.



Upcoming Scientific Congress Presentations

Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, November 18-21 DCC-3014 Oral Presentation: “Phase 1 dose-escalation study of the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of DCC-3014 in advanced solid tumors and tenosynovial giant cell tumor” QINLOCK (ripretinib) Oral Presentation: “Characterization of the extensive heterogeneity of KIT/PDGFRA mutations in patients with fourth-line advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor: genomic analysis of the phase 3 INVICTUS study” Poster Presentation: “Ripretinib demonstrated activity across all KIT/PDGFRA mutations in patients with fourth-line advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor: analysis from the phase 3 INVICTUS study” Oral Presentation: “Ripretinib intra-patient dose escalation following disease progression provides clinically meaningful progression-free survival in gastrointestinal stromal tumor in phase 1 study” Poster Presentation : “Clinical benefit with ripretinib as ≥4th line treatment in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor: update from the phase 3 INVICTUS study”



Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $15.5 million, which includes $15.2 million of net product revenue from sales of QINLOCK and $0.3 million of collaboration revenue. Net product revenues for the third quarter of 2020 includes U.S. sales of QINLOCK of $14.7 million and ex-U.S. sales of QINLOCK of $0.5 million. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company did not generate revenue.

Cost of Sales: Cost of sales for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.1 million as the majority of the manufacturing costs related to third quarter QINLOCK sales were incurred prior to FDA approval, and thus, were recorded as R&D expense. Cost of sales will not be significant until the initial pre-launch inventory is depleted, and additional inventory is manufactured and sold. In the third quarter of 2019, there were no cost of sales as no product sales were generated during that period.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $49.2 million, compared to $40.4 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to personnel costs, preclinical costs, and clinical trial costs related to DCC-3014, rebastinib, and the Phase 3 INTRIGUE trial in second-line GIST. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in clinical trial expenses related to the Phase 3 INVICTUS trial in fourth-line and fourth-line plus GIST. Non-cash, stock-based compensation was $4.5 million and $2.0 million for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $30.1 million, compared to $18.0 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily a result of personnel costs as well as external spend associated with commercial preparedness and launch of QINLOCK, increased expenses incurred in connection with Deciphera’s new headquarters that commenced in October 2019, and technology-related costs to support the growth of the business. Non-cash, stock-based compensation was $5.3 million and $2.7 million for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Net Loss: For the third quarter of 2020, Deciphera reported a net loss of $63.7 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with a net loss of $56.2 million, or $1.28 per share, for the same period in 2019. The increase in net loss was primarily related to increases in R&D and SG&A expenses, partially offset by the recognition of revenues in the third quarter of 2020, as discussed above.

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $584.3 million, compared to $579.6 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the Company’s follow-on public offering in February 2020 that provided net proceeds of $188.4 million, partially offset by cash used in operations. Based on its current operating plans, Deciphera expects its current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities together with anticipated product revenues, but excluding any potential future milestone payments or other payments under its collaboration or license agreements, will enable the Company to fund its operating and capital expenditures into the second half of 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,154 $ 120,320 Short-term marketable securities 434,171 459,256 Accounts receivable, net 11,814 — Inventory 4,596 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,723 13,832 Total current assets 571,458 593,408 Long-term marketable securities 38,989 — Long-term investments—restricted 2,125 1,510 Property and equipment, net 9,925 6,333 Operating lease assets 37,171 21,158 Total assets $ 659,668 $ 622,409 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,237 $ 19,575 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 48,941 38,716 Operating lease liabilities 2,010 1,747 Total current liabilities 61,188 60,038 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 29,394 15,904 Total liabilities 90,582 75,942 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 56,641,065 shares and 51,617,639 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 566 516 Additional paid-in capital 1,260,209 1,033,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 39 111 Accumulated deficit (691,728 ) (487,979 ) Total stockholders' equity 569,086 546,467 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 659,668 $ 622,409

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Product revenues, net $ 15,164 $ — $ 19,989 $ — Collaboration revenues 285 — 2,612 25,000 Total revenues 15,449 — 22,601 25,000 Cost and operating expenses: Cost of sales 90 — 98 — Research and development 49,213 40,374 146,682 110,974 Selling, general, and administrative 30,143 17,979 84,012 44,379 Total cost and operating expenses 79,446 58,353 230,792 155,353 Loss from operations (63,997 ) (58,353 ) (208,191 ) (130,353 ) Other income (expense): Interest and other income, net 296 2,174 4,442 5,368 Interest expense — (17 ) — (55 ) Total other income (expense), net 296 2,157 4,442 5,313 Net loss $ (63,701 ) $ (56,196 ) $ (203,749 ) $ (125,040 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (1.13 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (3.68 ) $ (3.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 56,390,748 43,803,508 55,296,775 40,041,321

