Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Corporate Update

Jed Latkin, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Rosol, Chief Medical Officer, and Erika Eves, Senior Director of Finance and Administration, will host the call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide an update on recent developments and clinical progress. Management will be available to answer questions live immediately following the earnings announcement and prepared remarks portion of the call.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) to discuss financial results and corporate developments for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

To participate in the call and webcast, please refer to the information below:

Event: Q3 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. (EST)

U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 800-754-1336

International Dial-in: +1 415-226-5358

Conference ID: 21971993

Webcast Link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/navidbioph20201112/en

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Navidea’s corporate website at www.navidea.com. In addition, the recorded conference call can be replayed and will be available for 90 days following the call on Navidea’s website.

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts. For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.