 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal First Quarter of 2021 Ended September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 22:01  |  25   |   |   

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (NASDAQ: AOSL) today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2021 ended September 30, 2020.

The results for the fiscal first quarter of 2021 ended September 30, 2020 were as follows:

GAAP Financial Comparison

Quarterly

(in millions, except percentage and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

Revenue

 

$

151.6

 

 

$

122.4

 

 

$

117.8

 

Gross Margin

 

28.1

%

 

23.6

%

 

22.9

%

Operating Income (Loss)

 

$

10.3

 

 

$

(1.3

)

 

$

(0.6

)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to AOS

 

$

9.6

 

 

$

(0.1

)

 

$

1.0

 

Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to AOS - Diluted

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

0.04

 

Non-GAAP Financial Comparison

Quarterly

(in millions, except percentage and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

Revenue

 

$

151.6

 

 

$

122.4

 

 

$

117.8

 

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

 

29.0

%

 

27.5

%

 

28.3

%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

 

$

15.4

 

 

$

8.4

 

 

$

7.7

 

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to AOS

 

$

14.5

 

 

$

7.4

 

 

$

6.5

 

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Attributable to AOS - Diluted

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.26

 

The non-GAAP financial measures in the schedule above and under the section “Financial Results for Fiscal Q1 Ended September 30, 2020” below exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses and production ramp up costs in each of the periods presented, pre-production costs relating to Chongqing Joint Venture ("JV Company") for the three months ended September 30, 2019, legal costs related to government investigation for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, as well as amortization of purchased intangible for the three months ended September 30, 2020. A detailed reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Financial Results for Fiscal Q1 Ended September 30, 2020

  • Revenue was $151.6 million, an increase of 23.8% from the prior quarter and an increase of 28.6% from the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 28.1%, up from 23.6% in the prior quarter and up from 22.9% in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 29.0%, up from 27.5% in the prior quarter and up from 28.3% in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP operating expenses were $32.2 million, up from $30.3 million in the prior quarter and up from $27.6 in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $28.6 million, an increase of $3.3 million from last quarter and an increase of $3.0 million from the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP operating income was $10.3 million, up from $1.3 million loss in the prior quarter and up from $0.6 million loss in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $15.4 million as compared to $8.4 million for the prior quarter and $7.7 million for the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP net income per share attributable to AOS was $0.36, compared to $0.00 for the prior quarter and $0.04 for the same quarter a year ago.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to AOS was $0.55 compared to $0.29 for the prior quarter and $0.26 for the same quarter a year ago.
  • Consolidated cash flow provided by operating activities was $9.8 million, compared to $40.3 million in the prior quarter. Operating cash flow provided by AOS alone (excluding the JV Company) was $12.7 million, compared to $20.2 million in the prior quarter.
  • The Company closed the quarter with $154.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, including $42.0 million cash balance at the JV Company.

AOS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mike Chang commented, “Business momentum accelerated in the September quarter despite the ongoing global uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic. We delivered solid revenue growth and robust bottom line performance. Shipments were strong across most of our product categories, particularly computing and consumer applications. Our technical expertise enables us to develop a broader variety of power discrete and power IC technology platforms and to deliver complete power solutions for more target applications. Over the years, we have evolved from a component supplier to a solution provider. We have engaged more deeply with our customers, strengthened relationships, and become their strategic partner.”

Dr. Chang continued, "We are pleased with our direction and excited about our growth trajectory. We have a strong pipeline of new products, new customers, and new design wins. We are focused on executing our growth strategy and building on the strong momentum as we continue our mission to become a leading designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad portfolio of power semiconductors. That being said, the environment in which we are operating remains highly uncertain. We are working diligently to drive growth, but are prepared to respond quickly should conditions change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, trade tensions, or other issues."

Business Outlook for Fiscal Q2 Ending December 31, 2020

The following statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. AOS undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Our expectations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 are as follows:

  • Revenue is expected to be approximately $153 million, plus or minus $3 million.
  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 28.0% plus or minus 1%. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 29.0% plus or minus 1%. Note that non-GAAP gross margin excludes $0.8 million amortization of acquired IP, $0.4 million of estimated share-based compensation and $0.4 million of estimated production ramp-up costs relating to the JV Company.
  • GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $32.6 million plus or minus $1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $28.6 million plus or minus $1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude $2.5 million of estimated share-based compensation charge and $1.5 million of estimated professional fees related to the government investigation.
  • Income tax expense is expected to be approximately $0.8 million to $1.2 million.
  • Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest is expected to be approximately $1.4 million. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding estimated production ramp-up costs relating to the JV Company, this item is expected to be approximately $1.0 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

AOS plans to hold an investor teleconference and live webcast to discuss the financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2020 today, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the live call, register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration (Participant Online Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2647139). In addition, a copy of the script of management's prepared remarks and a live webcast of the call will also be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to expected growth rate, our product portfolios, projected amount of revenue, gross margin, operating income (loss), income tax expenses, net income (loss), noncontrolling interest, and share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, tax expenses, and non-GAAP loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, impact of COVID-19 pandemic and related economic trends and our responses to such impact, our ability to execute growth strategies and achieve business objectives, our ability to support our customers, our ability to respond to trade tension and general economic conditions, and other information under the section entitled “Business Outlook for Fiscal Q2 Ending December 31, 2020”. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business; our ability to successfully operate our joint venture in China; our ability to develop and succeed in the digital power business; difficulties and challenges in executing our diversification strategy into different market segments; new tariffs on goods from China; ordering pattern from distributors and seasonality; changes in regulatory environment and government investigation; our ability to introduce or develop new and enhanced products that achieve market acceptance; decline of PC markets; the actual product performance in volume production; the quality and reliability of our product, our ability to achieve design wins; the general business and economic conditions; the state of semiconductor industry and seasonality of our markets; our ability to maintain factory utilization at a desirable level; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 filed by AOS with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures for our historical performance, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating income (loss), net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, net income (loss), diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and EBITDAS. These supplemental measures exclude, among other items, share-based compensation expenses, production ramp up costs and pre-production expenses related to the JV Company, legal and profession fees related to government investigation, as well as amortization of purchased intangible. We also disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures in our guidance for the next quarter, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. We believe that these historical and forecast non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items and expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results or do not reflect our normal business operations. In addition, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as non-GAAP net income (loss) or non-GAAP operating expenses, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. In addition, we included amount of income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments in the non-GAAP net income of reconciliation table for all periods presented as the management believes that such non-GAAP presentation provides useful information to investors, even though the amounts are not significant. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures both in the text in this press release and in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, graphic cards, flat-panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

The following unaudited consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

151,551

 

 

$

122,395

 

 

$

117,802

 

Cost of goods sold

 

109,028

 

 

93,461

 

 

90,870

 

Gross profit

 

42,523

 

 

28,934

 

 

26,932

 

Gross margin

 

28.1

%

 

23.6

%

 

22.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

14,691

 

 

13,168

 

 

12,368

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

17,505

 

 

17,093

 

 

15,185

 

Total operating expenses

 

32,196

 

 

30,261

 

 

27,553

 

Operating income (loss)

 

10,327

 

 

(1,327

)

 

(621

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense and other income (loss), net

 

(549

)

 

(228

)

 

(827

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

9,778

 

 

(1,555

)

 

(1,448

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

1,011

 

 

385

 

 

410

 

Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest

 

8,767

 

 

(1,940

)

 

(1,858

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(807

)

 

(1,835

)

 

(2,867

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

 

$

9,574

 

 

$

(105

)

 

$

1,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

0.04

 

Diluted

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares attributable to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited used to compute net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

25,340

 

 

25,227

 

 

24,538

 

Diluted

 

26,314

 

 

25,227

 

 

25,130

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value per share)

(unaudited)

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

154,698

 

 

$

158,536

 

Restricted cash

 

2,274

 

 

2,190

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

26,317

 

 

13,272

 

Inventories

 

137,700

 

 

135,528

 

Other current assets

 

10,479

 

 

8,807

 

Total current assets

 

331,468

 

 

318,333

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

421,642

 

 

412,340

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

32,407

 

 

32,948

 

Intangible assets, net

 

15,930

 

 

16,770

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

4,774

 

 

4,766

 

Restricted cash - long-term

 

2,054

 

 

1,978

 

Other long-term assets

 

3,473

 

 

5,804

 

Total assets

 

$

811,748

 

 

$

792,939

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

87,604

 

 

$

86,181

 

Accrued liabilities

 

55,875

 

 

54,986

 

Income taxes payable

 

2,100

 

 

1,360

 

Short-term debt

 

32,746

 

 

30,114

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

15,844

 

 

15,258

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

4,095

 

 

4,159

 

Total current liabilities

 

198,264

 

 

192,058

 

Long-term debt

 

99,970

 

 

99,775

 

Income taxes payable - long-term

 

912

 

 

903

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

521

 

 

496

 

Finance lease liabilities - long-term

 

23,913

 

 

26,842

 

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

 

29,813

 

 

30,254

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

9,133

 

 

10,723

 

Total liabilities

 

362,526

 

 

361,051

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred shares, par value $0.002 per share:

 

 

 

 

Authorized: 10,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

Common shares, par value $0.002 per share:

 

 

 

 

Authorized: 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 32,021 shares and 25,383 shares, respectively at September 30, 2020 and 31,944 shares and 25,305 shares, respectively at June 30, 2020

 

64

 

 

64

 

Treasury shares at cost: 6,638 shares at September 30, 2020 and 6,639 shares at June 30, 2020

 

(66,171

)

 

(66,184

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

248,967

 

 

246,103

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(2,146

)

 

(5,127

)

Retained earnings

 

128,394

 

 

118,833

 

Total Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shareholder's equity

 

309,108

 

 

293,689

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

140,114

 

 

138,199

 

Total equity

 

449,222

 

 

431,888

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

811,748

 

 

$

792,939

 

Supplemental disclosures of financial information:

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of September 30, 2020

 

As of June 30, 2020

 

 

AOS

 

CQJV

 

Consolidated

 

AOS

 

CQJV

 

Consolidated

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

112,680

 

 

$

42,018

 

 

$

154,698

 

 

$

110,346

 

 

$

48,190

 

 

$

158,536

 

Bank borrowings liabilities

 

$

30,623

 

 

$

143,129

 

*

$

173,752

 

 

$

32,708

 

 

$

140,652

 

*

$

173,360

 

Inventory

 

$

95,146

 

 

$

42,554

 

 

$

137,700

 

 

$

97,593

 

 

$

37,935

 

 

$

135,528

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

$

167,558

 

 

$

254,084

 

 

$

421,642

 

 

$

162,833

 

 

$

249,507

 

 

$

412,340

 

* AOS is not a guarantor of CQJV's (Chongqing Joint Venture) debts.

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,
2020

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

Three Months Ended September 30,
2019

 

 

AOS

 

CQJV

 

Consolidated

 

AOS

 

CQJV

 

Consolidated

 

AOS

 

CQJV

 

Consolidated

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

12,701

 

 

$

(2,853

)

 

$

9,848

 

 

$

20,167

 

 

$

20,125

 

 

$

40,292

 

 

$

(4,225

)

 

$

2,998

 

 

$

(1,227

)

Purchase of property and equipment, net of government grant

 

$

7,944

 

 

$

3,393

 

 

$

11,337

 

 

$

8,972

 

 

$

4,222

 

 

$

13,194

 

 

$

8,292

 

 

$

7,506

 

 

$

15,798

 

EBITDAS

 

$

22,156

 

 

$

4,609

 

**

$

27,572

 

 

$

11,979

 

 

$

1,078

 

**

$

14,892

 

 

$

13,813

 

 

$

(2,208

)

**

$

14,472

 

** CQJV EBITDAS includes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

 

Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

42,523

 

 

$

28,934

 

 

$

26,932

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

385

 

 

333

 

 

436

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangible

 

812

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production ramp up costs related to joint venture

 

275

 

 

4,432

 

 

5,991

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

43,995

 

 

$

33,699

 

 

$

33,359

 

 

Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue

 

29.0

%

 

27.5

%

 

28.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expense

 

$

32,196

 

 

$

30,261

 

 

$

27,553

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

2,491

 

 

2,389

 

 

1,933

 

 

Legal costs related to government investigation

 

1,107

 

 

2,551

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating expense

 

$

28,598

 

 

$

25,321

 

 

$

25,620

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

 

$

10,327

 

 

$

(1,327

)

 

$

(621

)

 

Share-based compensation

 

2,876

 

 

2,722

 

 

2,369

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangible

 

812

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production ramp up costs related to joint venture

 

275

 

 

4,432

 

 

5,991

 

 

Legal costs related to government investigation

 

1,107

 

 

2,551

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

 

$

15,397

 

 

$

8,378

 

 

$

7,739

 

 

Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue

 

10.2

%

 

6.8

%

 

6.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) attributable to AOS

 

$

9,574

 

 

$

(105

)

 

$

1,009

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

2,876

 

 

2,722

 

 

2,369

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangible

 

812

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-production expenses related to joint venture

 

 

 

 

 

49

 

 

Production ramp up costs related to joint venture

 

135

 

 

2,224

 

 

3,049

 

 

Legal costs related to government investigation

 

1,107

 

 

2,551

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(8

)

 

(4

)

 

(5

)

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to AOS

 

$

14,496

 

 

$

7,388

 

 

$

6,471

 

 

Non-GAAP net margin attributable to AOS as a % of revenue

 

9.6

%

 

6.0

%

 

5.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) attributable to AOS

 

$

9,574

 

 

$

(105

)

 

$

1,009

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

2,876

 

 

2,722

 

 

2,369

 

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

12,489

 

 

11,552

 

 

10,904

 

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

1,622

 

 

338

 

 

(220

)

 

Income tax expense

 

1,011

 

 

385

 

 

410

 

 

EBITDAS

 

$

27,572

 

 

$

14,892

 

 

$

14,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to AOS

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

0.04

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

0.11

 

 

0.10

 

 

0.10

 

 

Pre-production expenses related to joint venture

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

Production ramp up costs related to joint venture

 

0.01

 

 

0.09

 

 

0.12

 

 

Legal costs related to government investigation

 

0.04

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

Amortization of purchased intangible

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(0.00

)

 

(0.00

)

 

(0.00

)

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to AOS

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

 

26,314

 

 

25,227

 

 

25,130

 

 

Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

 

26,314

 

 

25,895

 

 

25,130

 

 

 

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal First Quarter of 2021 Ended September 30, 2020 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (NASDAQ: AOSL) today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2021 ended September 30, 2020. The results for the fiscal first quarter of 2021 ended September 30, 2020 were as follows: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results